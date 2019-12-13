To celebrate the holiday season, beginning Friday, Dec. 13, through Tuesday, Dec. 23, the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum invites all Bisbee residents to visit the museum, free of charge. The museum is also offering a two-for-one discount for all Cochise County residents. In opening our doors to the community, we are inviting you to come in and have fun learning about our shared heritage.
Bisbee is a town that copper built; this is our story. Copper, such as the more than eight-billion pounds produced by the Bisbee mines, is a metal that has become so fundamental to our everyday lives that we don’t even think about it anymore. Do you think about copper when you get into your car at the end of a workday and drive home, turn on the lights, and listen to soft music, make dinner, and relax watching a movie or get stressed watching the news! None of that would be possible without copper!
During your visit to the museum, also make sure that you save a little time for shopping in the museum store and think about Giving the Gift of History — about sharing those memories of times gone by for those on your holiday list! The museum store offers a wonderful wide selection of books, jewelry, toys, and copper items, honoring our copper heritage!
Because our museum store supports our mission as a nonprofit public trust, we don’t charge you sales tax on your purchases, saving you roughly 10%. Members also receive an additional 10% discount; these discounts tend to add up! Also among the top reasons to shop in the museum store is that all proceeds benefit the museum and its programs.
So, come to Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum — in person or by phone — and find the perfect gift for every history or culture lover on your list. For information, contact Museum staff at (520) 432-7071 or info@bisbeemuseum.org more information.
Located at 5 Copper Queen Plaza in historic Bisbee’s Arts & Culture District, the Museum is open daily, 10:00 – 4:00 (Closed Christmas Day).
— Submitted by Carrie Gustavson