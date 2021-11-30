BISBEE — The duo Four Shillings Short is returning to Bisbee for a free concert at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Lowell Junior High School auditorium as part of the Copper Queen Library’s concert series.
Alison Williams, library program coordinator, said the duo previously performed in the library, but this concert at Lowell will allow more students and their families to experience the music as well as fans.
“We are excited to host the concert at Lowell. The bigger space allows people to spread out,” she said.
Rooted in Celtic and American folklore, inspired by Indian Raga and ethnic idioms, Aodh Og O’Tuama, from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin, from California, offer the theme "Around the World in 30 Instruments" to create a diverse and inventive musical experience. The main objective is to give young and old an opportunity to experience traditional folk and world music.
The husband and wife duo have been performing together since 1995 and tour the U.S. and Ireland. They are independent folk artists with 12 recordings and they perform 150 concerts a year. They live as the troubadours of old, traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theaters, performing arts centers, folk and historic societies, libraries, museums and schools.
O'Tuama provides vocals and plays tin whistles, doumbek, spoons, gemshorn, bowed psaltery, recorders, crumhorn, Native American flutes and many others. He studied medieval and renaissance music in college. He received a music fellowship to study at Stanford University in 1984. He was a member of the Driveling Druids before forming the group Four Shillings Short.
Martin grew up in a family of musicians and dancers. From the age of 15, she studied North Indian sitar for 10 years with a student of master sitarist Ravi Shankar. She has studied classical music at Santa Barbara City College and with numerous private teachers on a variety of world instruments. She began playing the hammered dulcimer in her 20s and studied with Maggie Sansone, Dan Duggan, Tony Elman and Glen Morgan. In addition, she plays mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, banjo, guitar, bodhran (Irish frame drum), charango, bowed psaltery and sings in English, Irish, Spanish and Sanskrit.
Their website states, “In our presentation, we perform traditional music from around the world, in English, Gaelic, Spanish and Sanskrit. The program lasts 60 to 90 minutes and is tailored to fit the audience. We have played auditoriums as well as smaller more intimate settings. During the program we introduce each instrument, talk about its history and follow with a demonstration in the form of a song or instrumental piece.”