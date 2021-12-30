NACO — "El Centro," the tiny community center in the heart of this equally small border burgh, has been up and running almost four months now and the plans of its founders to bridge the culture gap between the youth of this Naco and its sister city to the south in Sonora are taking shape and moving forward.
El Centro, which means "the center" in Spanish, officially opened in September. Its mission, said founders Lori Keyne and Seth Polley, is to strengthen the community by celebrating both cultures while at the same time teaching youth different skills through art, music, language and entrepreneurship.
Keyne and Polley are educators. She is a music teacher at Cochise College and he is a history teacher at Bisbee High.
And so far, though sometimes it's hit and miss depending on the number of young people who stop by and grab a hot chocolate or a mocha latte, the uniting of the two Nacos through the youth has been unfolding at El Centro.
At the moment, peer tutoring and a cafe are the main activities taking place at the facility on Towner Avenue, just a few feet from the Naco Port of Entry. El Centro is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During those hours, the coffee bar, which offers espresso, lattes, smoothies and other goodies, is run by young people from Sonora and Bisbee/Naco. The teens are paid for their efforts with grant money obtained by Keyne.
The language tutors are Bisbee High students — one from Bisbee, the other from Naco, Sonora, Keyne said. The teens are bilingual and teach English and Spanish.
Math tutoring is offered as well, and soon there will be piano and voice lessons in a large area behind El Centro's front room. The latter is a cozy, colorful, living-room-style space filled with wooden tables, overstuffed chairs, the coffee bar and books for all ages.
Keyne, who also is the founder of Concerts Without Borders and the Bi-National Arts Institute, said El Centro has received the support of the Bisbee Unified School District and the government of Naco, Sonora.
When El Centro had a soft opening in June, Polley said the purpose of the cafe was to teach youth entrepreneurship by running a small business. Keyne said this summer some of the youngsters manning the cafe came up with ideas for smoothies and regional drinks.
Thursday morning, with a definite chill in the air, Keyne had lit a fire inside a wood-burning stove in the facility's inviting front room as she explained some of the projects planned for El Centro.
She held out a poster board filled with some of the ideas, one of them titled, "Segundo Piso," which means second floor in Spanish.
This is in conjunction with the city of Naco, Sonora, and it will include the completion of the second floor of the Sonoran city's existing library. Keyne and Polley are working with a contractor in Naco, Sonora, and grant money will be used to pay for the construction.
"We'd like to use the second floor of their library for a music school and a judo school for youth," Keyne said.
The lower floor of the library will be a space for music, Keyne said, with plans in the works with the government of Naco, Sonora, to bring in youngsters who want to sing and play the guitar.
The purpose, Keyne said, is to continue the "binational relationship."
A new Bisbee resident also has expressed an interest in teaching youngsters from both Nacos how to be a disc jockey. Keyne pointed to another smaller area within the facility's front room where those classes would be held.
Keyne said she is excited about some grant opportunities on the horizon in collaboration with the school district that would help expand El Centro's musical endeavors.
El Centro and Naco, Sonora, also are hoping to form a chorus made up of youth who would participate in a bi-national concert at the border, Keyne said.
"We are hoping to do that in April," she said.
Keyne will be applying for a grant through Americorps to hire a "behind the scenes" person who can help El Centro market its services, which are all free of charge.
For now, Keyne and Polley are hoping that word of mouth from the youngsters in both Nacos will bring more people to El Centro for classes, tutoring, a cup of coffee and companionship.
El Centro exists on funding from grants as well as donations from the public. Anyone interested in donating money or gently used items to the facility is asked to call 520-678-9067.