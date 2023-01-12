BISBEE — Throw in a couple of spirited pottery instructors, add some students itching to get their hands in clay, sprinkle in enthusiasm along with a dash of hands-on instruction in a neighborhood studio, and you’ve whipped up a recipe that has an artistic community hungering to sign up for Bisbee Pottery on the Mountain.
What started in October in a garage that became a ceramics studio complete with a kiln, a pottery wheel and work tables, along with a handful of students, has slowly blossomed into a creative workspace in a town known for its appreciation for the arts.
Tucked away in the Warren district of Bisbee, potters Jack Eichmann and Tonya Borgenson are helping beginners find their way in the world of clay as they learn the nuances and intricacies of the art of ceramics.
Thanks to recent funding from the Bisbee Arts Commission that’s paying for financially-strapped students to enroll in the class, Borgenson said interest in Bisbee Pottery on the Mountain has piqued.
“Before it was word-of-mouth and friends of friends who were coming,” said Borgenson, who holds a master of fine arts degree from Indiana State University. “But now, we have a plethora of people interested in taking classes, and it’s great to see. The feedback we’ve received has been fantastic.
“These are students who basically had no experience in ceramics, and now they’re turning out utilitarian pieces for the first time, learning how to throw on a wheel. As a teacher, it’s a joy to see them becoming immersed in this.”
Several students said Eichmann’s and Borgenson’s patience along with their hands-on help has been a big plus finding their way in a new medium.
“It brings out so much in you that you didn’t know you had,” said Sharon Marie, who had never worked with clay before. “It allows you to feel and be creative in the two hours you’re in the studio. You feel you’ve accomplished something when you leave and can’t wait to come back to do more.”
The course consists of three two-hour classes in Eichmann’s converted studio with a final celebratory party showcasing the students’ work at a potluck gathering and discussion about their finished pieces. It’s also a place where students often become friends.
“As a teacher, I enjoy seeing that spark in a student when they begin to learn a new technique that lights up in them with a big ‘wow,’” said Eichmann, who has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Washington. “The camaraderie and dedication to the creative process are milestones to see in students, and I love watching that enthusiasm come through. I try to encourage students who are enthused with clay to put in the time.
“But mostly, I love having a studio that builds a community of students who are eager to learn.”
The pair met at a clay event in Surprise several years ago. Eichmann, who was living in a Class A motorhome, was considering returning to college for a masters degree in fine arts. Borgenson told him to visit Bisbee and check out the eclectic arts community. After he did, he never left, purchasing a house where he set up a studio and was soon demonstrating wheel throwing at Cochise College.
Thanks to Borgenson’s efforts, the little neighborhood studio in Warren received a big boost when funding from the Bisbee Arts Commission helped spark an interest among residents wanting to learn pottery. Borgenson — who taught ceramics for 12 years at Lake Superior Community College in Duluth, Minnesota — approached the commission with the idea. The organization applied and received a grant that provides financial scholarships for students who want to take the class. It also touts Bisbee Pottery on the Mountain on its Facebook page. A ceramics and clay sculpture class are currently being offered.
For Borgenson, working with students and clay is the way she has earned her living in this world. With her Fading Echoes Studio in the middle of Tombstone Canyon she couldn’t imagine a better life. And when class day rolls along, she’s just as excited as her students to get to the studio in Warren.
“It’s fun,” she said. “We laugh, we share experiences outside of clay, and we create. I enjoy bringing out that joy with a student working with clay. As a teacher, my reward is connecting with my students in the moment, and I get just as excited as they do. You’re working with an earth material, and it’s very therapeutic. There’s nothing like squishing clay through your fingers.
