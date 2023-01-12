BISBEE — Throw in a couple of spirited pottery instructors, add some students itching to get their hands in clay, sprinkle in enthusiasm along with a dash of hands-on instruction in a neighborhood studio, and you’ve whipped up a recipe that has an artistic community hungering to sign up for Bisbee Pottery on the Mountain.

What started in October in a garage that became a ceramics studio complete with a kiln, a pottery wheel and work tables, along with a handful of students, has slowly blossomed into a creative workspace in a town known for its appreciation for the arts.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?