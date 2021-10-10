BISBEE — The Bisbee Arts Commission was granted $15,000 from the city’s American Rescue Act Program funds to put toward a new, hopefully annual, event in the city — the Bisbee Festival of the Arts.
Bisbee Arts Commission Chairwoman Karen Schumacher requested the funding for the 2022 event during the meeting Tuesday night, and it was unanimously approved by Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Lou Pawlik, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline. Leslie Johns was not present.
Schumacher said, “During the pandemic, the artists of this community have taken a financial hit due to the closure of many of our art spaces and galleries. The widespread cancellation of in-person events has also affected many independent artists who rely on events, workshops, gigs and physical locations to pay their bills. Coupled with the continued consumer concerns about an unstable economy, many of our local artists are currently in precarious financial situations.”
BAC wants to create a large scale art event which they hope will attract out of town guests, she continued.
“This is a way of advertising Bisbee as an art destination year-round. A successful event like this would help build the reputation of the artist community of Bisbee and could attract more art collectors to visit our town in the future. We believe this could give a much needed financial boost to our artists, our galleries, and our community as a whole,” she said.
Schumacher explained the two-day festival is being planned to promote local artists, performers and musicians and to “bolster the town’s reputation as a vibrant place for the arts.” It will be held in the renovated building owned by David Rose on Erie Street in Lowell. The curated fine arts invitational exhibition will feature Bisbee’s top 50 artists over a five-week period from Oct. 21 through Nov. 25, 2022.
Erie Street will be closed to traffic as an anticipated 30 outdoor booths for artists and craftspeople will be set up to sell their artwork on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. While the booths are free, BAC wants to collect 10% of the artists’ sales, Schumacher said.
“The festival and exhibition will be advertised throughout the Southwest and would be well attended by those outside of our community,” she said. “These attendees will need places to stay, shop and eat while they visit. So, although this event will take place in Lowell, it will positively impact the overall economy in other parts of Bisbee over the weekend.”
BAC has also set aside $15,000 for the event, she noted. The commission raises funds through a recycled cigarette vending machine in Old Bisbee that gives anyone who pays $20 a small work of art, some done by some of Bisbee’s most popular artists. The successful venture has provided BAC with necessary funds to offer small grants to local artists.
Other business
The council also approved the final One Arizona Agreement disbursements from the opioids court settlement in which the city could receive about $155,000 as requested by City Attorney Joe Estes.
The memorandum of understanding calls for the state to receive 44% of the total funds, and 56% of the funds will go to the counties and municipalities, with the counties receiving the majority of those funds, Estes said. The percentages were derived using three factors: the amount of opioids shipped to a region, the number of opioid deaths that occurred in that region and the number of people who suffered opioid use disorder in that region.
The ultimate allocation to the city will be dependent upon the number of participating local governments and the amount of the various approved settlements. When finalized, the state will receive up to $549 million from settlement funds, which are limited in use and must be used towards treatment, education and prevention of opioid abuse.
Additionally, an opening on the city’s Design Review Board went to Lori Gunnell, who has experience in historic preservations.
Local contractor Jon Sky was also considered, but due to comments made by residents to Davis, who represents District 1, and Sowid, District 2, against his appointment, the decision ended when a motion to approve failed to receive a second.
Davis said, “None of the letters and emails I received were in favor of appointing Jon. They saw a possible conflict of interest. It’s well known Jon has an active construction business. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I think it’s important for all members of the DRB to remain impartial.”
He pointed out a few of the current DRB members were not in favor of Sky’s appointment.
Pawlik suggested, “You should reflect on your past behavior and ask yourself if there are things you could do that would make you a more effective member of this board. Until that happens, I cannot in good conscience vote for you.”
On July 4, 2019, Sky was arrested on a felony attempted assault charge for driving his truck into a volunteer, Toni Cole, who was directing traffic flow in Old Bisbee. Sky pleaded no contest, which though not an admission of guilt, is treated as a criminal conviction by the court.
Davis, Pawlik, Budge and Sowid all voiced concerns over possible conflicts of interest as Sky is a local builder who might have to present one of his construction projects to the DRB.