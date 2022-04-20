BISBEE — Could the city finally get back to business as usual at the former City Hall location on Arizona Street?
The next step in building a $3.2 million City Hall now sits in the hands of contractors as Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Juanetta Hill and Anna Cline approved putting the project out for bid.
Architect Albert Hopper completed the design of the two–story building that will provide ample room for administrative staff. A council meeting room on the first floor will seat about 50 people, according to the design drawings.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the building could be finished and ready for occupancy sometime next year. The city needs to move out of the temporary quarters on Tovreaville Road used for City Council meetings as the building will become part of the new Cochise County Animal Shelter.
Budge said, “We’re very appreciative of Al and his work. I’m excited. Maybe we can actually go out and get some bids in and see exactly where we will stand.”
Cline said, “Glad to see this move forward. It’s been sitting on a shelf for too long.”
Also, the Bisbee Police Department will join Southeast Arizona Communications officially for dispatch services on nights and weekends for $115,523, which Police Chief Albert Echave said is less expensive than having Bisbee dispatchers during those hours.
SEACOM is a joint initiative by Cochise County and Sierra Vista to create an independent 911 communications center that serves all of the county, said Director Michael Cline. The center went live on July 18, 2018, when the Cochise County Sheriff's Department dispatch staff and the Sierra Vista Police Department's dispatch staff moved into a new facility together. The center dispatches for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services, Fry Fire District and 18 other rural fire departments.
Pauken said it has “been difficult” to retain people hired as dispatchers. He and Echave have been in talks with Cline. So far, the transfer of services to SEACOM has been seamless.
Echave has had trouble staffing the Bisbee dispatch stations on nights and weekends. SEACOM has been providing the off-hours dispatch service for a few weeks with no problems. All it takes is the flip of a switch and the calls are forwarded to SEACOM.
The BPD dispatchers will continue 911 call service during from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thanks to American Rescue Act Plan funds, a countywide emergency call service was approved by the county Board of Supervisors that instantly alerts emergency personnel to respond to a fire or accident anywhere in the 6,200-square-mile county, said Echave. The switch saves the city $108,000.
“They met our expectations and I doubt the public has even noticed the change. We’re more than pleased,” said Echave. “I am more pleased with this than I expected to be. This makes good fiscal sense and I support it.”
The only problem Echave found was what to do with the people who call the police department for non-emergency city business, like the bus schedule. He expects something will be worked out to handle those calls.
The workforce housing initiative continues to provide housing options as the transfer of the property in Saginaw from the Southeast Arizona Renovations LLC to the city was unanimously approved by the mayor and council.
The all–volunteer organization Step Up Bisbee/Naco has been essential to the city’s efforts to provide homes at affordable prices for hospital staff, emergency services, teachers and even city employees. As repairs and renovations are completed, the homes go on the market.
The refurbished home at 330 Campbell St. is now the home of Logan Dodd and Shannon Dodd who purchased the home for $148,000 after the transfer of property to them was approved Tuesday night.
The ordinance concerning the transfer of properties approved Jan. 18 between the city and Bisbee Vogue Inc. was rescinded as Budge explained Andrew Laws, a longtime complainer of Bisbee Vogue and the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb, called the deal “illegal” and took a petition around Old Bisbee.
The swap would have given the city ownership of four electric car charging stations in front of Bisbee Vogue Inc. on a larger parcel than what the city offered in trade, said Budge.