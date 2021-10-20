BISBEE — After sitting for four years, the former city hall on Arizona Street will finally see activity as demolition work on a portion of the burned out building is completed and design plans to rebuild on the site are put out for bid.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Joni Giacomino, Anna Cline, Leslie Johns and Mel Sowid gave the nod to City Manager Steve Pauken to put out a request for proposals to design the proposed two-story building within the same footprint as the one lost to fire in October 2017.
There was substantial community support to rebuild on the former site, according to Pauken and a number of the councilmembers.
It was already decided to try to keep the original portico and build onto it. In a survey of the damaged porch, an engineer said the concrete was damaged from the heat of the fire and would not be suitable to build onto, yet another said it was OK.
Councilman Lou Pawlik voted against the RFP action and said, “I think we are getting in over our heads. I am against rebuilding there due to unforeseen conditions of the concrete, which has been degraded by the heat.”
Pauken told him the structural engineer hired by the city to assess the portico’s condition said he found “no significant damage to the part we want to save. The foundation is OK to hold the new construction.”
Pawlik replied, “Nothing you have said eases my concerns. I think this deserves more than 20 minutes in a council meeting. We should have a work session and talk about this. We’re looking at $3 to $6 million, a big expense for a vanity project.”
Giacomino said, “It’s irritating to me to take city hall out of Ward 2. It doesn’t belong anywhere else.”
Budge told the council he spoke with two contractors about a larger one-story building and the 10,000-square-foot two-story design and was told it was cheaper to build the two story as it cuts down on costs such as roofing.
“I’m tired of kicking the can down the road,” Budge said. “Our employees and our citizens deserve to have a home. It’s been hard on staff over the past four years moving from place to place. The new building will serve us for another 100 years.”
Workforce affordable housing continues
Moving forward on the affordable workforce housing project, the mayor and council approved a resolution that expanded the program to the whole city. The council approved the housing initiative for the Saginaw and San Jose areas, but Pauken pointed out there were abandoned homes all over town that could be acquired and renovated.
The city and its partner nonprofit Step Up Bisbee/Naco completed one home last year in San Jose and have another on the verge of completion that already has an interested buyer, a person who works at the Copper Queen Community Hospital, said Pauken. The homes under this program cannot be purchased to rent and the buyer has to live in it for five years before selling it or pay a penalty.
Step Up is a retired, volunteer force that over the past several years has helped the elderly and disabled in the community to do much needed repairs and maintenance to fix their homes at no cost. They have installed hot water heaters, patched roofs, repaired porches and steps and cleaned up yards, just a few of the tasks they perform.
On another matter of affordable housing, the former Hillcrest Apartments will soon be under the city’s control as the council moves forward to acquire ownership of the buildings. The Hillcrest has been behind in property taxes and sewer and garbage bills. The city will pay the property taxes and will write off the bills to take possession.
Pauken said the two buildings were appraised at $600,000. It is hoped The Hillcrest will be auctioned off to a developer who will renovate the apartments and rent them. Some of the units could be set aside for low income housing. There are three developers interested in the buildings.
“There are people who do this sort of thing,” said Pauken. “And, we need rental units.”
The mayor and council unanimously approved a $100,000-a-year contract with Pauken to continue his work as city manager during his performance evaluation in open session, as he requested.
Pauken related the high and low points of his past six months with the city in his public evaluation and the council members gave their appreciation for his accomplishments, particularly with re-establishing a sound relationship with Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter, which went awry under the previous administration. Also cited was his effort to work with new operators to re-establish a farmers market in Vista Park. The Bisbee Saturday Market opened for business last month and has been gaining increased support from the Warren community.
Two of the low points were shakeups in the Bisbee Fire Department, which resulted in losing its chief and another firefighter in a sexual harassment incident; and the loss of the Bisbee Police Department deputy chief due to a scuffle in Phoenix which resulted in his arrest.
Pauken also was involved with the removal of a six-year ongoing feral cat problem in Old Bisbee on Brophy Avenue that turned into a health hazard.
Pauken praised FOBAS and other supporters for the massive effort it took to round up more than 30 cats of varying ages suffering from a number of maladies. Others had died. There was a 10-day hold on any veterinary care for the cats as they are considered evidence in the cruelty to animal charges brought against the homeowner.
The problem with the closure of Sieling's Mobile Village mobile home park and its displacement of more than 30 families. The park lies mostly out of the city limits. Pauken, Pawlik and staff reached out to other agencies to help residents find new housing before the Oct. 31 deadline to vacate.
Sowid, who was appointed to the Ward 2 council seat after the resignation of Joan Hansen, did apply some pressure as he questioned Pauken on the use of contingency funds to balance the current budget and for not bringing possible options to deal with the city’s $22 million debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
Pauken said, “I think about the consequences every day about doing nothing. If we continue to pay the $1.5 million a year, we are just making the lowest payment we can. But, that will not take care of the city unfunded liability. I hope to put a package together for council to discuss as to how we move forward. This is really a serious matter.”
Pawlik said, “You’re intelligent, experienced, thoughtful and you are the consummate politician. You can take a punch and give as good as you get.”
Cline, Giacomino, Budge and Johns complimented Pauken on the transparency he insists in city matters and for moving forward on the new city hall project.
Cline said, “You’re chipping away at things that have not been done for a very long time. Doing your performance review in public just proves your transparency.”