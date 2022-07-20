BISBEE — The city will be receiving 30 dumpsters of three different sizes from Wastequip at a cost of $32,001 as requested by Logan Dodd, Public Works operation manager.
The different sizes lets the city place the right-sized dumpsters for businesses according to the waste they produce, Dodd said during the city council meeting July 19.
Mayor Ken Budge wanted the equipment purchase request for a $315,743 street sweeper to be reviewed by City Manager Steve Pauken, who is on vacation, before approving it and asked to table the matter until he returns. Council members Anna Cline, Juanetta Hill, Joni Giacomino agreed. Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid and Frank Davis were excused and were not present.
Dodd noted the sweeper purchase was included in the city’s 2022–23 fiscal year budget.
According to Dodd, the current sweeper is well past its useful function and does not work properly. The new sweeper will be able to handle all of Bisbee’s streets. The sum requested includes $23,118 in Phoenix sales tax and a $12,500 delivery charge. The price includes training. If later approved, it will take 180 days to receive it.
Another item tabled concerned the sale of the property located at 75 C Ok Street in Old Bisbee. The property was acquired and put on a list for sale.
Sandra Velasquez and Esteban Dunn were the only bidders for the property. Their bid of $51,000 on the 700-square-foot, two bed, one bath home was to be approved at the meeting, but Budge asked it to be tabled for two weeks as the couple requested.
The home on the property suffered damage when a retaining wall collapsed in a 2019 monsoon storm. Since the retaining wall served as the base of a public walkway, the city spent $13,425 for a new design to stabilize the walkway. The city claimed it did not own the retaining wall.
Velasquez and Dunn will be responsible for the cost of the restoration of the retaining wall and repairs to the home.
Bisbee Arts Commission received approval for two items on the agenda. One was approval to spend $456 for the Arizona Rangers to provide security for the Festival of the Arts to be held Saturday, Oct. 22, on Erie Street in Lowell. The second was a $6,747 expense to rent tables, chairs and canopies from Arizona Party Rental for the art event.
Funding comes from money received from the city from the American Rescue Act Plan act of 2021.