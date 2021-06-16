BISBEE — There will be a farmers market setting up once again in Vista Park, though it will not open until September.
Applicants Tracy Trewhella Taylor, Doug Taylor and Fred Miller submitted an application for a park, facility and right of way use for lower Vista Park and a full design and plan for the new Bisbee Saturday Market and received unanimous approval of the mayor and city council during Tuesday’s meeting.
Though they would like to open sooner than September, Tracy Taylor said she had three funerals and a wedding to get through this summer.
“I know there’s a sense of urgency to get it open, but I need to take care of family business,” she said.
She explained they are seeking certification to accept WIC and SNAP vouchers at the market and want to have it all set up before opening. The participating vendors will have to provide all copies of their documentation — permits and licenses — which she plans to keep in a binder onsite so vendors will always have access to them.
There are a number of vendors from Sierra Vista who want to return to Vista Park and Miller said he hopes to “cast a wider net” to attract more produce, food, arts and crafts vendors.
Miller pointed out they would be paying a fair price for the city’s services for the use of Vista Park, $5,200 a year, and the vendor fees were affordable.
For instance, a 10-by-10-foot space weekly would cost $22 and with power, it would rise to $30 said Tracy Taylor.
With setup and take down, the permit was requested for the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the market open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Councilmembers Joan Hansen, Joni Giacomino, Leslie Johns, Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Lou Pawlik and Mayor Ken Budge unanimously approved the permit which will last for one year and is payable quarterly.
They all spoke highly of the effort and extent of the planning.
The Bisbee Saturday Market received support from a number of residents as well.
An applicant who previously requested a permit under the names Cazador Ranch, Michael Story and Rana Lemons for the same use in Vista Park was also considered, but did not get support. One of the reasons was due to the request to have the park all day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., which would limit the access and use of the park for residents.
City Manager Steve Pauken and Public Works Director Jesus Haro spoke with the applicants and gave them a new application to fill out. It was not submitted.
The request was tabled and none on the council made a motion to remove it for discussion and decision.
Pauken told the council he spoke with Laura Miller, who runs the Bisbee Farmers Market now at the La Ramada on Naco Highway to offer the opportunity to come back to Vista Park. She offered to pay half of the amount requested and said she would talk with her vendors. She did not respond after that. It appeared on social media that she decided to stay at the current location.
No designated motorcycle parking on Subway
Mike Schmitzer, owner of the former American Legion building on Subway Street, plans to open a brewery and restaurant for veterans and active service military. He requested the city allow him room to park six motorcycles on Subway Street alongside the building that lies within the Entertainment District.
Though he said he received support of other neighboring businesses, neighbor Franky Flanders objected to the proposal due to the noise created on the tight street lined with tall, brick buildings, and Hansen agreed. She also voiced concerns of large, delivery trucks turning from Subway onto Main Street.
Johns suggested speed bumps be placed on Subway Street to stop speeding.
Budge, who lives above Ok Street, said motorcycles “love to roar” up the high narrow street and it does create an annoyance for a brief period of time. More disturbing are the motorcycles parked in front of the Copper Queen Hotel and the warmup time it takes before they pull out.
“I’d be worried about overnight parking and early morning departures,” added Budge. “Noise is an issue. I want to see more public comment.”
He asked to see letters from businesses and residents who support the motorcycle parking proposal down the length of the building.
Davis said the new business should be supported and the additional motorcycle parking would save precious vehicle spaces in Old Bisbee.
When the vote to approve the parking was taken, only Davis and Pawlik voted in favor, so the measure failed.