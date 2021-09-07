If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — The new Bisbee Saturday Market will celebrate its grand opening Saturday at 9 a.m. in Vista Park and residents and vendors could not be happier to have a farmers market back under the welcome shade of trees and handicap-friendly walkways.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers, a brief ceremony sponsored by the Bisbee Saturday Market will be held at 8:30 a.m., said Fred Miller, one of the organizers, in a press release. Speakers will include Police Chief Albert Echave, firefighter Robert Cline and Mayor Ken Budge.
The BSM team encourages social distancing and mask wearing when in close quarters.
BSM manager Tracy Taylor said, "We are all adults, and I would expect our vendors and attendees to show mutual respect for individual comfort levels in regard to covid and its variants.”
According to Miller, “The new market will feature a mix of farmer and food vendors, crafts, artisans and various other purveyors of fine goods, with music every week as well as future plans of having educational, how-to demonstrations."
People who have home gardens with an overabundance of produce will be able to set up at no cost at the Bountiful Garden table where surplus veggies and fruit can be sold on an equal split with the market, he said.