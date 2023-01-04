BISBEE — In the first meeting of the year, the city council approved two changes to the city fee schedule that will impact some property owners who offer short-term rentals.

Those who lease their properties as short-term rentals, defined as rentals for less than 30 consecutive days, are now required to submit an application and pay a $250 fee, up from the previous fee of $79.12. The increase is to cover the direct and indirect costs of processing and issuing the permits. The application process is now open and will be enforced.

