BISBEE — In the first meeting of the year, the city council approved two changes to the city fee schedule that will impact some property owners who offer short-term rentals.
Those who lease their properties as short-term rentals, defined as rentals for less than 30 consecutive days, are now required to submit an application and pay a $250 fee, up from the previous fee of $79.12. The increase is to cover the direct and indirect costs of processing and issuing the permits. The application process is now open and will be enforced.
The proliferation of bed and breakfasts, Airbnb's and other short-term uses has created angst among residents who worry about neighborhood disruption and parking issues, as well as the loss of long-term rental properties for local workers.
Those who fail to make an application for short-term rentals will face stiff fines. The first violation will cost up to $500 or an amount equal to one night’s rental, the second up to $1,000 or equal to two nights rental, and up to $3,500 or an amount equal to three night’s rental.
If an owner operates a vocational rental and fails to apply for the permit within 30 days of the application process being made available, operations must cease immediately. The city may impose a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per month against the owner if the owner or owner's designee fails to apply within 30 days of receiving a written notice of the failure to comply.
Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill and Mayor Ken Budge approved the resolution to amend the fees.
Businesses with just one employee will get a break on the sanitation fee as the city staff worked with small business owners to offer a fee more in line with the trash they produce.
City Attorney Joe Estes said the resolution sets a minimum rate for commercial trash and recycling service at $16 a month compared with the former monthly fee of $25.13.
“They weren’t generating as much trash,” said Estes.
Sowid agreed with the fee reduction and said, “It’s fair. A small operation shouldn’t have to pay as much as a large entity.”
Work begins at Camp Naco
The mayor and council also approved a $41,562 contract with Rustic Adobe Masonry to begin work to save as much of the original adobe on the buildings at Camp Naco.
City Manager Steve Pauken explained the work will preserve the existing structures and stabilize them.
“We want to preserve what remains even if they don’t have roofs,” he said. “There is a lot of deterioration at the base of the buildings that needs to be repaired.”
The city, the Naco community, the Naco Heritage Alliance and many partners have been working for 20 years to preserve the camp built at the turn of the 19th century.
Camp Naco has long been neglected due to funding issues, but since it was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation last year there is renewed interest in restoring the camp, built in 1919. The camp is a part of the heritage of the Buffalo Soldiers created by Congress in 1866 for four African American regiments that served in the West, given the name Buffalo Soldiers by Native Americans.
The camp was decommissioned in 1923 and passed through the hands of various owners, including Huachuca City.
In 2018 Huachuca City transferred the property to Bisbee due to lack of resources to preserve the camp.
Over the years, the camp has been vandalized, suffered a fire and has endured erosion and damage to the historic adobe buildings.
Now, with $8.1 million provided by grants from the state and the Mellon Foundation, the preservation process will begin immediately.
There are already architectural plans, though they may need updating, for the work that needs to be done on the officer’s club, the hospital and barracks, Pauken stated.
Public Works Director Matthew Gurney noted the company has done other projects like Camp Naco, so the staff has experience in dealing with adobe walls and historical preservation.
Pauken said, “These guys are more like craftsmen than like construction companies. They are well known throughout the region for what they do. They are specialists in preservation.”
The company is familiar with the camp as work there has been done by their staff in the past, Pauken added.
