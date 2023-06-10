BISBEE — The city’s Design Review Board allowed the Old Bisbee High Lofts project at the former Bisbee High School to move forward on the interior work to preserve the historic building.

Architectural firm Poster Mirto McDonald applied for a permit for the refashioning and new construction of the Old Bisbee High School to include, but not limited to, the replacement, upgrade and repair of the property’s exterior and interior. Estimated cost to bring it to market is $7.3 million.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?