BISBEE — The city’s Design Review Board allowed the Old Bisbee High Lofts project at the former Bisbee High School to move forward on the interior work to preserve the historic building.
Architectural firm Poster Mirto McDonald applied for a permit for the refashioning and new construction of the Old Bisbee High School to include, but not limited to, the replacement, upgrade and repair of the property’s exterior and interior. Estimated cost to bring it to market is $7.3 million.
When ready for sale or lease, the fair market value of rental property in Bisbee is $630 per month for a studio, $680 for a one bedroom and $840 for a two bedroom.
Board members Chairwoman Lori Gunnell, Vice Chairman Doug Taylor, Peter Gaffer, Stephen Green, Ben Lepley and Theodore Schriever agreed to permit the interior work to continue, but held off approving the exterior work until more complete and detailed designs for the exterior could be completed.
Board member Ed Briggs wanted to table the application until their questions were answered and ask a State Historic Preservation Office staff member to review the plans. He voted no.
All projects that involve renovations and alterations to the exteriors of historic buildings in Old Bisbee come before the board for approval. This project high on a hill on Clawson Avenue is being watched closely by neighbors and the community.
Residents questioned the architectural drawings submitted, which did not show all the exterior details existing on the exterior walls such as banding, molding and cornices, nor the types of new windows to be installed for the apartments on the third floor level, the proposed balconies, and the tower.
Douglas Reiniger, who lives across from the building, wrote a letter to the city council explaining his concerns with the drawings as submitted. He said the plans as submitted were vague and show violations of the city’s zoning code.
He pointed out, “This neo–classical design is listed in Ripley’s Believe It or Not as the only four storied building in America with ground level entry on each floor.”
On his list of questions, he said the parking spaces allotted to the project via the code requires 39 spaces plus two for handicapped parking, yet only 36 spaces were identified and created a zoning code violation.
He asked the board to ensure the company complied with city code and state law on historic preservation and deny the application to proceed with work until the plans were clear.
Other residents agreed the plans were not detailed enough to be approved.
Al Anderson, who supports the project, said he understood the fears of some people when they compared an old photo of the front entryway with the rendering presented by McDonald.
“These pictures remind me of what we often see in newspapers of side–by–side similar pictures where you are challenged to spot the differences between the two. This is something that sharp eyes have fun doing.
“Like me, I’m sure many of you with sharp eyes picked out most of the differences in the two pictures and, like me, you are upset that those differences would degrade this building’s historic integrity. But this is just a general rendering and as such they generally never show exactly what the finished project will look like in every detail.
“I am confident that PMM will address everyone’s concerns and we will end up with a building that we all will be proud of showing to our out–of–town visitors like we do now.”
Savannah McDonald, architect with Poster Mirto McDonald, addressed a number of questions from the public and board members during the board meeting June 7.
McDonald had submitted design plans for the necessary exterior work, but the drawings did not include all the fine architectural features for the art deco style high school built in 1914.
The lack of exterior details led some citizens to believe the historic significance was abandoned and led to misinformation being circulated in the community due to a letter to the editor printed in the Bisbee Observer newspaper. That was not the case. It was just a matter of a time crunch to get the plans in and approved, she said.
McDonald, who has experience with SHPO historic projects, said, “The perception was we were destroying its historical design. But, I love that building as much as those who live in the neighborhood. It’s part of the identity of Bisbee and we want to preserve its historic features and bring new housing to the city.
“This project seeks to both rehabilitate the character–defining features of the building as well as bring it back to life with a vibrant, yet vibrant adaptive reuse.”
The four-story, 45,000-square-foot building has numerous defects and damage on the exterior from trees that have grown into the walls, explained McDonald. Trees she said were at end of life had to be cut down to repair and preserve the integrity of the walls. When the work is completed, new shade trees and other vegetation will be added.
A rooftop tower will offer spectacular views of Old Bisbee as well as a place to watch the stars and planets march across the dark skies. She thought the tower would provide an added benefit to the Loft residents.
She said some windows and doors would be preserved, repaired and refinished following the guidelines for historical buildings. The sculptures, cornices and banding will be repaired where possible. Some doors will be removed and not replaced.
The entryway into the building will remain as is with only a few repairs to the arched window, which will remain and be rehabilitated. The north and the west elevation doors will be removed, but not replaced. So will the west wall of the gymnasium level for the placement of windows for the nine one bedroom and two bedroom loft apartments.
In response to concerns about parking, she said the 39 apartment design plan called for 47 spaces and included two handicapped spaces.
The building functioned as a regional high school until 1959, when a new, larger school was opened. It was acquired by the county and it served as office space for county staff.
Once the county offices were out of the building in 2021, county Development Services held an open house to get input from residents on how they would like the building to be used. Two of the main suggestions included low income housing and long term care, though artist studios and other uses were suggested.
The county put the land up for sale last year with an asking price of $900,000.