BISBEE — The Bisbee Fire Department (BFD) has set up decorated bins around the city to accept donations of non-perishable food and toys to help the annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive.
The toys are for children from newborn to 12 years old and there is no need to wrap them, said Firefighter Robert Cline, in charge of the drive.
Due to a corporate decision, BFD was not permitted to set up in front of the store, so in looking at alternatives, Cline looked to past supporters and convenient locations in all three wards of the city.
“I called and asked them and they agreed,” he said. “Chepe’s giving $3 off for a haircut with a donated toy is generous.”
Cochise County Road Department donated the collection bins which Cline wrapped in holiday paper.
The supporters will call the BFD when the bins are full and bring the donations back to the station, he added.
To participate in the drive, just visit any of the locations listed and drop off donations to make Christmas Day a happy one for Bisbee’s less fortunate.
Bisbee City Hall, 915 S. Tovreaville Rd.
Bisbee Senior Center, 300 Collins Rd.
Chepe's Barber Shop, 1326 Hwy. 92
($3.00 off haircut with toy donation)
Dollar General, 1166 S. Naco Hwy.
Family Dollar, 1101 S. Naco Hwy.
Sparklight 99, Bisbee Rd.
Bisbee Observer, 10 Copper Queen Plaza
Edward Jones Investments, 1175 S. Naco Hwy.
Station 81, 192 Hwy. 92
Station 82, 645 Tombstone Canyon
Greenway School, 98 Cole Ave.
For more information, call 520-432-4110 or 520-432-6022.