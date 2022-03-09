BISBEE — Bisbee Unified School District board members approved the new schedule for the 2022–23 school year and joined other school districts in the county that provide a one-week break during Thanksgiving and two weeks over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
It was not a unanimous vote, however. Board members Carol Loy, Chris Vertrees and Erin Rhodes voted in favor of the faculty approved schedule, but Brian Ott voted no, stating he did not think it was a good idea to give students time off for the two extra days.
Though Vertrees also questioned the days off, saying, “I don’t know. It seems like we’re letting parents take their kids out of school,” he voted to approve the new schedule.
In Bisbee, there is no Friday school. Students go for extended hours in their four–day week. With Thanksgiving on a Thursday and no school on Friday, Wednesday would be the swap day for the holiday, leaving Monday and Tuesday as the only school days for the week, said BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody.
Many parents take their children out of school that week. The few students who show up on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving are not enough to keep the schools open, Woody said.
A survey of teachers indicated 86% would prefer the schedule as submitted, he said.
The new schedule includes a four-day fall break in October, the week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks off over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and spring break in March.
No salary hike for principals
The principals of the schools will not see an increase in salaries for the coming school year because the state–imposed expenditure limit will not allow it.
Woody said, “The aggregate expenditure limit was addressed for the fiscal 2022 school year, but it will be an issue in the next fiscal year unless there is a vote to amend in November.”
The board approved the annual contracts at the current salary for the school principals. Greenway Elementary School principal's salary is set at $57,783. The Lowell Junior High School principal salary will be $71,861. The board approved a contract for the district director of instruction at $74,460.
The contract for the Bisbee High School principal was tabled so the board could discuss the salary in an executive session Tuesday, March 22, at 5:45 p.m.
School reports
Greenway Principal Lindsay Vertrees noted in her report she was moving forward with the goal of building a group of student advocates as role models.
“Our school counselor, Neil Diltz, is in the process of building a group of student advocates," said Vertrees. “The goal is to develop a group of students that are leaders for others and models that represent our school’s missions. Teachers had the opportunity to select students who’ve worked hard to follow and model the social contract”
Students meet every Monday to discuss a program called Counseling in the Streets to “teach the students positive ways to interact with other students so that they can advocate for positive relationships and positive choices as well as assisting with duties around campus,” Vertrees said.
She and the faculty set a goal to boost English language arts, math and science achievement for all students. They want to see a 5% increase in ELA scores from 29% proficient or highly proficient on the 2021 state assessment to 34% proficient or highly proficient. They are shooting for a 5% increase in math proficiency in state assessments to 21% proficient or highly proficient and 40% proficient or highly proficient in science.
Vertrees said the goals would be accomplished by hosting a quarterly family night tied to academics, public meetings, sending home communication with student folders weekly and posting on Greenway’s Facebook page twice a week at the minimum.
At Lowell Junior High School, Principal Laura Miller said she was working on summer school plans to help students who have fallen behind.
Sixth-grade teacher Frank Croix continues to supervise Friday makeup classes due to poor attendance of some students. Miller said there are six to 20 students in the sessions.
She and faculty are seeking to improve scores across the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. They have set goals to increase math scores to 45% with a focus on Exceptional Student Services, which are special education programs, policies and procedures that comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to ensure they get the most out of classroom time.
A second push is for ELA learners to increase to 50% as measured by the 2022 AzM2 scores.
Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner and his faculty have set a number of goals, which include maintaining a graduation rate higher than 90% with college and career readiness. They would like to see 100% of the students enrolled in Career and Technical Education classes and advanced college coursework to give them a sound foundation for moving into the next stage of their lives. They hope to have 90% of graduating seniors enrolled in college, technical schools or the military after graduation.
“We have 67 seniors currently and we are on track to meet our goal of 90%,” Giltner said. “We have already communicated with those at risk so they know what must be done in order to graduate this year.”
Throughout the second and third quarters, all seniors and their parents received a minimum of one email from Giltner and school counselor Maria Asaro regarding their children’s progress toward graduation.
“Those at risk received letters that all parties signed,” he said. “We met with those individuals that have little to no wiggle room with their current grades and credits as well as the few that will not have enough credits to graduate with their class. Currently there are 67 seniors and if they continue to succeed this quarter and next, we will have only four to six seniors who may not receive diplomas in May.”
"There have not been any long-term suspensions of students, but there have been more short-term suspensions and in-school suspensions this quarter, an increase from last year when we were under the hybrid learning model," according to Giltner. "These types of consequences continue to make up the majority of referrals and we will meet the goal of fewer than 10% of students having a disciplinary referral.”
Woody went over a report by Jennifer McBeth, district director of instruction, which said the district will continue to support teachers who have been with the district for three years through a mentoring program at all schools.
“The district will also make a concentrated effort to proactively reach out to all stakeholders to involve parents, community members and student groups in order to solicit input and involvement to help improve school effectiveness,” McBeth wrote.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, April 12, at 5:45 p.m.