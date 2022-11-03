There’s a new sheriff’s team in town and its sole focus is to stamp out border-related crime, especially smuggling of human beings and narcotics.

The six-deputy Crime Interdiction Team — the group is made up of five deputies and one sheriff’s sergeant — are known as “high-speed” deputies, well-versed in everything from DUIs to human smuggling and drug trafficking. They’re working together all over Cochise County to make a dent in the border-related offenses that have been plaguing the area for the last several months, said Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?