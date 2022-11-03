There’s a new sheriff’s team in town and its sole focus is to stamp out border-related crime, especially smuggling of human beings and narcotics.
The six-deputy Crime Interdiction Team — the group is made up of five deputies and one sheriff’s sergeant — are known as “high-speed” deputies, well-versed in everything from DUIs to human smuggling and drug trafficking. They’re working together all over Cochise County to make a dent in the border-related offenses that have been plaguing the area for the last several months, said Sheriff Mark Dannels.
“This team’s main purpose is interdiction, they’re a direct enforcement team to address smuggling here in Cochise County,” Dannels said.
The six deputies working the Criminal Interdiction Team are paid for with a $12.8 million grant from the state and their mission is for four years, Dannels said, but the sheriff is hoping to extend that to a 10-year term.
The six have been replaced by other deputies also funded by a state grant so that the sheriff’s office is not down half a dozen in law enforcement personnel, Dannels said Thursday.
With just over a month in operation, the team’s statistics — the unit is led by Sheriff’s Sgt. Tod Linendoll — are significant.
From Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, for example, the unit arrested 32 undocumented migrants and seized 31 fentanyl pills. It assisted the Border Patrol four times and also confiscated 2.3 grams of methamphetamine.
In the period between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29, the team arrested 79 undocumented migrants and took in 85 fentanyl pills, the Sheriff’s Office said. They also made 137 traffic stops and assisted the Border Patrol nine times.
The new unit is different than the recently-formed Safe Streets Task Force because it is a full-time, sheriff’s only team that works wherever and whenever they’re needed in the county, Dannels said.
The Safe Streets Task Force, also spearheaded by the sheriff’s office, consists of various law enforcement agencies that operate on a part-time basis and focus mainly on stopping load car drivers, individuals recruited via social media by the cartels to come to Cochise County and pick up migrants who have successfully crossed the border. These drivers are now being paid about $2,500 for every undocumented person — they’re referred to as loads by the cartels — they can fit into their vehicles and drive to either Tucson or Phoenix.
Sadly, officials say, the conditions the unsuspecting migrants are subjected to are unsafe and inhumane because they’re stuffed into car trunks, truck tool boxes or anywhere else the load car drivers can think of putting them.
“We wanted to have a team that has a focus, like a narcotics team,” Dannels said. “Let’s face it, we have an epidemic in this county when it comes to smuggling.
“We’ve booked over 1,000 people in our jail since January on border-related crimes. The numbers are the worst I’ve seen in my 38 years in law enforcement.”
In the last three months alone, he said the cost of maintaining border-related inmates has been more than $1 million. The state pays for the maintenance of those inmates, he said.
That’s why the creation of the Criminal Interdiction Team has been so crucial, Dannels said.
“This team is strictly deputies addressing interdiction of smuggling (and) the smugglers who come into out county,” Dannels said. “They’ll address any border crime in our county.”
The team also will assist other law enforcement agencies wherever possible, Dannels said.
The deputies are trained to bring high-speed pursuits to a safe conclusion, Dannels said. When they deploy, it’s within a 10-mile radius. That means if someone gets into a pursuit of a load car driver or smuggler, the CIT can halt that chase before it becomes deadly.
“Before, if someone came through Sierra Vista or Bisbee at 100 mph, we didn’t have a way to stop them,” Dannels said. “Now we have a way to stop them.”
Dannels said he sees the new team as a “force multiplier” that’s needed because of the non-stop smuggling across the border and the constant flow of load cars racing through the county daily.
Sheriff’s statistics show that nearly 1,500 smugglers come into Cochise County monthly to pick up migrants and take them to Tucson and Phoenix. Law enforcement officials from various agencies are involved in attempting to stop between two and 10 load car drivers daily in Cochise County, the sheriff’s office says.
Dannels said the CIT will be working off intelligence received from other agencies.
‘We’re hitting this from every angle,” Dannels says. “The team works all hours, they stay together and they’re all over the county. We’re not sitting back to ignore this. We’re trying to do everything we can from a local perspective.”
