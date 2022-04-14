BISBEE — The state giveth and the state taketh away in the proposed Senate Bill 1269, which provides the Bisbee Unified School District with an additional $42,200 on one hand and takes away $138,300 on the other.
In a small school district like Bisbee, any changes to the way school districts are funded can have striking impacts on teachers, administration and students. SB 1269, if passed, will provide an inflation salary increase of 2.5% while eliminating the teacher experience index and compensation adjustment. BUSD will receive an additional $42,200, said BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody during the Tuesday meeting of the board of Bisbee Unified School District.
According to a report by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, beginning in FY 2024 it is estimated the cost of the bill may grow beyond $215 million because school districts would be permitted to opt into the State Student Funding Formula that would be used by charter schools. The State Student Funding Formula would cost the state more than the regular district formula due to Charter Additional Assistance, which exceeds District Additional Assistance by approximately $1,500 per pupil. Only districts with no overrides or bonds would be eligible, and districts opting into the formula would be prohibited from other K-12 property tax levies.
The costs for districts opting into the State Student Funding Formula are uncertain. Before opting in, districts would need to receive approval via a ballot referral measure.
The bill would establish "achievement weights" that would allocate funding to districts and charter schools based on their letter grade assigned by the State Board of Education as follows:
- 0.049, or approximately $225 per pupil, for students attending schools with a letter grade of A and with fewer than 50% of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches (FRPL).
- 0.091, or approximately $417 per pupil, for each student attending a school meeting either of the following criteria: A letter grade and at least 50% but less than 80% FRPL-eligibility; B letter grade and at least 70% FRPL-eligibility.
- 0.111, or approximately $509 per pupil, for students attending schools with a letter grade of A and with 80% or more FRPL-eligibility.
These weights would replace the Results-Based Funding formula, which allocates per-pupil funding amounts of $225 to $400 based on each school's results in the statewide assessment in reading and math, the report states.
For FY 2022, the Arizona Department of Education reports there were approximately 250,000 students attending schools that qualified for funding under the current formula. Approximately 418,400 students attend a school that meets the criteria to receive achievement weight funding. It is estimated the average per-pupil award would be $298, for a total cost of $124.7 million. The $124.7 million exceeds the current $68.6 million appropriation for Results-Based Funding by $56.1 million.
The bill adds a new formula that increases the transportation support level and eliminates the transportation revenue control limit, which will be phased it out over five years. This portion of the bill will cost the district $138,300.
An optional choice for an alternate transportation formula would provide $330 per pupil per year, which would have no positive or negative effect on the district, Woody noted.
Rep. Gail Griffin, R, D-14, a member of the house appropriations committee that pushed the bill forward for passage, voted in favor of the changes as did seven other Republicans. The five Democratic representatives voted against the bill.
Woody said the bill was approved by the Senate on Feb. 17 and sent to the House. On March 22, new language was introduced and it was passed by the appropriations committee on a vote of 8-5 on March 25. No action has been taken since then.
According to Woody, the amendment was presented by Rep. Michelle Udall, R-D25, a former teacher and a board member in the Mesa School District, which will gain $4 million in revenue from the bill.
To read more on SB1269, see https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/55leg/2R/fiscal/SB1269.DOCX.pdf.
Another bill affecting schools is HB 2632, which increases the number of questions from 60 to 70 a student must correctly answer on the required civics test to graduate from high school or obtain a high school equivalency. Woody said this would begin with the graduating class of 2026. The test is identical to the civics portion of the naturalization test used by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The district will be getting a new phone system that will cover all three schools.
“We have a total of 31 lines that includes main lines, rollover lines, fax lines and lines used for a few alarms,” said Woody. “We budget $19,000 for line costs and long distance costs. The proposed system is a cloud-based IP phone system that runs through the network. It eliminates the servers, fax machines, long distance costs and all phone lines.
“In addition to the phone lines, we are proposing upgrades to the intercom system that will also run on the district’s network. The phones in the classroom will serve as the speaker for the classrooms and we are adding/replacing speakers and horns in common areas.
"Currently we have some speakers that are working at the high school, but several have become non-functional. At Lowell, we have an intercom system on the first floor, but not the second floor. At Greenway, they can communicate with classrooms but not common areas.”
Woody talked to five companies about the upgrade and of the five companies, only three offered intercom options. Two actually came on site to walk the facilities. Both also included installation of their products in the cost.
“For the phone system, I was looking for a price that would be a reduction in our current costs,” said Woody. “We currently spend close to $1,600 per month.”
He recommended approving Crexendo, which will charge a monthly fee of $1,232 and will include phones, intercoms and outdoor speaker systems. There is an initial one-time charge of $14,315. The board members approved the expense.
Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner gave the board members some good news as Cochise College has “secured a reduced cost for next year’s dual enrollment courses of just $20 a credit hour. This is a reduction in cost of almost half and makes what was already an incredible opportunity for our students and families into one that they truly cannot pass up.”
Final preparations for the Mardi Gras themed BHS prom to be held Friday, April 29, added Giltner. A DJ who was scheduled to appear backed out, but the junior class was able to find a replacement.
At Lowell Junior High School, principal Laura Miller noted students were holding a semi-formal prom on April 28 and graduation from eighth grade on May 25.
Greenway Elementary School principal Lindsay Vertrees said the students celebrated the Quarter 3 academic achievements and Capturing Kids’ Hearts students of the month on Thursday, March 31.
Also, 56 Greenway students earned “A” honor roll certificates and 72 students earned “A/B” honor roll certificates. Seventeen students earned Capturing Kids’ Hearts Student of the Month awards for March. The Kiwanis Club of Bisbee awarded 30 Terrific Kid Awards and 89 Bringing Up Grades (BUG) Awards.
Greenway students will be part of the Bisbee Community Chorus as it presents a spring concert on April 23 at the Presbyterian Annex in Old Bisbee.
Board members also were told about eligibility changes for students who participate in extracurricular activities. They must have a passing grade in all classes in which the student is enrolled and maintain progress toward promotion or graduation.
Students, upon having their work checked on a cumulative basis at the end of each two-week period, who show that they are not working to capacity and have one or more failing grades will be removed from any athletic teams or extracurricular activities.
Bisbee City Councilwoman Joni Giacomino was approved as the new dean of students at Bisbee High School.