BISBEE — Reuse. Repurpose. Share. That is the mantra of a Bisbee entrepreneur striking out on his own to run a friendly shop offering slightly used antiques and oddities.
Shawn Eddington opened a new store filled with a collection of all things unique called Sorted Past, an original name for his new shop on Arizona Street in the Warren District of the mile high city.
He opened the store on June 1 after putting in eight months of hard work into the old 1957 building he leases. A new ceiling, LED lights and white walls creates a bright, comfortable atmosphere to browse all the items he carries. The concrete floor was a labor of love and he ground it down and sealed it to enhance the whole open air theme.
And, it appears he is doing well as customers, mainly locals, come in to browse the shelves of novelties, Native American art, old art prints, statutes and beautiful mineral specimens.
Some of the minerals specimens are available thanks to Wayne Chartier, a rockhound with a 20-acre mining claim where rare blue fluorite is found. Most people think of fluorite as purple or green, but it actually comes in many colors.
There are 25,000 CDs he obtained from a store going out of business. With the resurgence of old albums, he was fortunate to obtain a good selection of the well-known and not-known artists of the past.
The music and the minerals are on a special level in what could be called the Rock ‘N’ Roll section.
Old tools, old cast iron pans, old CorningWare, an old cap gun, old slightly used antiques and furniture with some looking near showroom fresh — the list goes on and on.
He is proud to be a part of the community effort to build up businesses down the street that once was a main corridor of activity at the turn of the century.
“We are working on revitalizing the Warren district,” Eddington said. “This was once an area of major business with city hall, the post office and so many other businesses.”
He and the community want to bring that kind of success back to Warren, a more laid back part of town. It is why he set up his store with seating areas he encourages people to use.
“I wanted to create a hangout for locals and offer them a comfortable setting,” he said. “I want people to try out the everything, the chairs, tables and couches to be sure they’ll be happy with their purchases.”
One will find items priced more reasonably to help people find that quaint coffee table, or those CorningWare dishes Grandmas used to have, and not break the bank.
“If I get something at a good price, I pass along that savings to the customer. So, you may find something in here that is worth a lot more than what is marked,” Eddington added.
Unlike the historic district of Old Bisbee, Warren is quieter, more open with its picture perfect bungalows and yards with beautiful 100-year-old shade trees and plants brought from around the world when Bisbee was the Queen of Copper Camps.
The city’s history is one of many faces as seekers of new lives came to work the mines and often brought their sense of home and their treasures with them.
And unlike Old Bisbee, there is ample parking available without the hectic search or the hectic traffic.
Of course, staying in business is the main goal, but just as important to Eddington is sharing whatever he can with the local nonprofits at the end of the year. He has helped the Verhelst House, Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter, Step Up Bisbee/Naco and the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee.
“I always give to the nonprofit most in need,” he said.
To spruce up the long wall of the building, surrealistic muralist Bill Mead was called upon to fill an empty canvas. Mead’s murals can be found around town, including the wall of the thrift store. His imaginative characters flow along the wall in brilliant colors. He even painted a mynah bird in a miner’s cart for the mining connection. Everybody loved it.
Eddington only had enough money for a portion of the big blank wall. Then the Warren Community chipped in so Mead could finish the jpb.
At 53, Eddington sees his shop as a way to get him to retirement. As long as he is able, he will be trucking around town to pick up items for sale or just to get things out of the way. What he cannot use in his shop, he gives to The Thrift Store down on Bisbee Road, the place that gave him a start years ago.
“It’s a lot of work, but I love it. I Love being around people,” he said.
Then a couple of giggly girls bounced in to check out his supply of small stuffed animals, which are available for free to kids. Yaracely Borbon and Nilza Borbon looked through the basket filled to the brim and smiled when they found a Beanie Baby in the mix to take home.
The stuffed animals come from donations from the community and on occasion, Eddington buys them from the thrift store when he runs low.
Yes, there is a store that actually welcomes children when they walk in the door. He watches for little ones and makes sure they get a critter if they want one.
With that kind of heart beating so joyously, how could his store not make it?