BISBEE — Fine tuning the zoning regulations for recreational marijuana may be an ongoing effort for a time as the Cochise County Board of Supervisors endeavor to establish where production, processing, retail sale and testing can be permitted.
The county had regulations determined for medical marijuana for a number of years and on Tuesday Community Development Director Dan Coxworth brought the latest revisions to the code to Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.
Ever since Proposition 207 legalizing recreational marijuana passed in the November election with the approval of 53.4 percent of county voters, work on the new regulations began. Though the state set some standards for marijuana grow and retail operations, just where those facilities would be allowed was up to the county and municipal governments. The county had already permitted production and processing operations under medical marijuana special use authorizations in RU–4 or larger areas at least 500 feet from schools, churches, libraries and day care centers.
The simplest change was dropping the term “medical” from the code. A more stringent regulation was proposed, increased the minimum setbacks to 1,000 feet from property boundary to property boundary, rather than door to door.
The minimum setbacks for a marijuana facility is 300 feet from the property boundary from any existing residential use located in a residential zoning district or an approved subdivision. The operations are now permitted in RU–4, RU–10, RU–18 and RU–36, in General Business, High Industry and Light Industry.
Any operation involving marijuana has to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval of a special use authorization, Coxworth said.
Though no marijuana operations have been proposed for the San Pedro Valley, the Sulphur Springs Valley from Willcox to Dragoon has seen increased requests.
John Haugh, CEO of The Pharm, suggested the county work with his staff to establish a more objective code as has been done in other counties. The company has been operating a large medical marijuana operation with indoor and outdoor cultivation and processing for a number of years. The 1,000-foot boundary limitation was the main concern as the company already has a large medical marijuana outdoor and indoor greenhouse grow and processing facility right across from Apple Annie’s You Pick vegetable and pumpkin patch. As school buses loaded with children visit the pumpkin patch, he was concerned it could be declared “youth oriented.” It would make the existing operation out of compliance with the new zoning regulations.
Coxworth said Apple Annie’s cultivated fields would not be considered youth–oriented.
It was a problem not lost on company attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer, who said the definitions of what was childcare and what was youth oriented were not clear. Her concerns about being out of compliance with the new codes would prevent the company from expanding and could hurt investors. She asked the Supervisors to table the measure.
English pointed out the existing operation would be grandfathered in as a nonconforming use, but Oberholtzer said that would negatively impact the company and its investors.
Crosby wanted to expand the setback to 1,500 feet between marijuana cultivation facilities, but Judd said that would probably not stop cross pollination. She asked for more time to address marijuana as an agricultural product.
Judd cast the sole nay vote and the measure was approved by English and Crosby.
English suggested the county could adapt the code if need be in the future.
Benson has joined other municipalities in contracting with the county to handle building plan reviews and inspections. An intergovernmental agreement was approved unanimously by the Supervisors.