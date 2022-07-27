Purchase Access

BISBEE — The Cochise County Superior Court will soon be in flux as one judge leaves the bench and a new one comes in and dons the robe. In between, a jurist who has been at the job less than two years described how going from the prosecutor's office to having the final word in a matter has been an adjustment and a humbling experience.

Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom, on the bench since January 2021, said nothing can make a person ready for a job where one individual affects other people's lives so significantly.

