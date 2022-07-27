BISBEE — The Cochise County Superior Court will soon be in flux as one judge leaves the bench and a new one comes in and dons the robe. In between, a jurist who has been at the job less than two years described how going from the prosecutor's office to having the final word in a matter has been an adjustment and a humbling experience.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom, on the bench since January 2021, said nothing can make a person ready for a job where one individual affects other people's lives so significantly.
"There is no way to truly prepare yourself for being in a position where you're making important decisions that directly affect people's lives on a daily basis," Lindstrom said Wednesday afternoon in his chambers at the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee. "It's been an adjustment, that's for sure."
Lindstrom, elected from a field of three candidates in November 2020, is the youngest Superior Court judge at 49.
He said half-jokingly that the intensity and responsibility of the job, as well as the massive workload, has certainly given him "a few more gray hairs" than when he started out almost two years ago.
"There is no way I could have probably truly prepared to be in a position like this," he said. "I understood there would be an intellectual and emotional component."
Indeed there has been. When he was elected, Lindstrom, coming straight from the Cochise County Attorney's Office, was given only civil cases so there would be no appearance of conflict of interest with any matters he may have handled as an assistant prosecutor.
But now, more than a year and a half into the position, his calendar is divvied up three ways — criminal, civil and domestic relations cases.
He is the first to modestly admit that many of the cases and the type of law they fall under are matters he is not the most familiar or comfortable with.
One of the things he stressed is that every decision made from the bench is important and the challenge is to not let them become routine.
"I felt the same way as a prosecutor," Lindstrom said. "One of the things that I didn't want to happen is to have so many cases and to have my routine create something that removes me as a person.
"When you have a job and you have a lot, on your plate that is always a risk."
Like his colleague, Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal — who spoke with the Herald/Review last week about her time on the bench and about her retirement in December — Lindstrom said the amount of work that comes with being a judge is immense.
"I think one of the things that has surprised me about being a judge — I know there was going to be a lot of work, I knew there was going to be a lot of cases — it's just the amount of work."
Of course, there also is a heavier responsibility to shoulder.
"There is a lot more at stake when I make my decisions," Lindstrom said. "When you're an attorney, you have the luxury of having the court have the final word. Now I'm the person and the buck stops there. I'm the final arbiter."
He said as an attorney, it was nice having a judge as the one overseeing the situation, making sure there were checks and balances between the parties.
But he does not regret becoming a jurist, and he plans to run at least once more when his term expires.
Being frank, he says he has cases that come before him in areas of the law that he has never dealt with.
"You quickly learn that there are whole areas of law that you never thought about," he said. "Criminal law is just one deal in the broader aspect of being a lawyer. That's probably the biggest thing I've learned in the last year and a half is just how big and complicated and vast working in the law is and how important specialities are and how important lawyers are."
He says he is grateful for lawyers who come into his courtroom who have decades of knowledge in areas of the law that he is not so keen on, but has had to learn quickly as a judge. He points to a row of law books behind his chair that contain a slew of rules and procedures that he has had to refer to tirelessly because of the types of cases coming before him.
"I think people associate the courts with crime," Lindstrom explains. "Now I'm in a position where I have to understand exactly what they want and exactly what they're trying to do in areas of law that I'm not necessarily familiar with. There are different laws that control different areas.
"Every little area is complicated in its own way."
Like Cardinal, who called the job a lonely one because the final decision rests with the judge, Lindstrom agreed, saying there is a certain isolation.
But he is not afraid of asking his fellow judges for advice or help when he has a complicated matter he is wrangling with.
He said he is pleased he ran for the position and has learned that even though he comes from a mostly criminal law background, family law cases have quickly become his favorite.
"From the bench, you are a problem solver," he says regarding family law matters. "You get to listen to both sides. You're not in favor of one or the other. You're just trying to fix the problem. Because of the dynamic, I think I like family law the best.
"Quite frankly, right now I would choose to do all family law. The court has a lot of power in terms of resolving problems. It's more satisfying from this perspective."
Civil law and the cases it entails are the most challenging, Lindstrom says.
"Some of the decisions have been difficult," he said. "There are a couple of opinions that probably took me a week to write."
He is bracing for a civil trial in October that could take about five weeks. It is an abuse case that is ultra-complex.
"It'll kind of be trial by fire," he said.
But that will soon change.
Once Cardinal is replaced by a new judge in January, Lindstrom's criminal caseload will increase and it will be shared with Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson.
One point Lindstrom wanted to get across is that he is not afraid of making a decision that could get appealed in a higher court, something that has recently happened to Cardinal and Dickerson on criminal matters.
"I'm not frightened about that," he says. "In order for me to do my job properly, I can't worry what anybody might say about it afterward. You're second-guessing yourself about whether it's going to be appealed, and you might do something that may not be right.
"I'm going to make mistakes sometimes. But it's what makes this system work so well. Each part of the system, each layer, has the ability to make decisions that are sometimes out in left field. What it does is it keeps the system evolving, moving forward. Because let's face it, we haven't figured everything out."
His advice to the three attorneys — Joel Larson, Raymond Haight and Ruth Faulkner — who are competing to take Cardinal's seat in January?
Throw out any expectations and come in ready to work.
"Don't be afraid of talking to other judges and making mistakes," Lindstrom said. "It's a lot of work, it's a lot of pressure, it's not easy."