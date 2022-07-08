BISBEE — This will be an extraordinary election for the mayor and City Council as no opponents submitted the documents required to run for the seats.
So, Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Ward 1, and Mel Sowid and Joni Giacomino, Ward 2, are running unopposed for the next two–year terms.
The one open seat for Ward 3 now offers Claire Chaffe as a write in candidate. She was an applicant for the Ward 3 seat back in March after Louis Pawlik resigned.
The mayor and council appointed Juanetta Hill to the vacant Ward 3 seat on March 15. She gathered signatures of residents to run in the election, but with no dates noted for the signatories, her petitions were invalid. It disqualified her from filing as a write in candidate.
The plan was to appoint Hill to the seat come December, but now, if Chaffe gets just one write-in vote, she will win the Ward 3 seat.
Herald/Review: Why do you think no one filed to run against you?
Ken Budge: That’s a good question, and I can only answer it from what I have been told from others. They have told me they think the city is doing fine. Sure, they express some feelings about what the city could do better, but overall they have said the city is doing well and functioning better overall then before I took office.
Being mayor is one of the most challenging but satisfying endeavors I have done in my 70-plus years. Because we are doing the work of the people and not just legislating and spending as we please, it does take more time to accomplish goals. The government works at a pace many struggle with, but like I have told many of my animal friends, just give me a little more leash and we will get it done.
Leslie Johns: I'd like to think that people are satisfied with the job I'm doing and don't feel the need to make changes right now. Council member can be a difficult position sometimes. I don't think many people want the public exposure or responsibility.
Mel Sowid: I don’t know why no one is running against me, it seems it’s an off year for opponents based on the overall city election as none of the other councils and the mayor have opponents running against them.
H/R: Bisbee’s homeless numbers seem to be increasing. Why do you think that is? What can be done about the homeless?
Budge: I am not sure our homeless numbers are increasing, but with the new mental and behavioral health resources available through Cochise County and the Sheriff's Department, these should go a long way to provide more help to many of our homeless. Also, we are helping the new Cochise Housing Connection with an office under City Park.
Johns: The nationwide housing crisis is affecting us on a local level. Rent has gone up faster than wages and in Bisbee particularly, many property owners have opted to make former affordable housing into short-term rentals. I think that by working with the existing, excellent non-profits in town like Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and Healthy Bisbee, we can provide services to people experiencing homelessness and help to get them housed.
Joni Giacomino: Homeless numbers are up due to many factors like people displaced by the increases in rent and unavailability of housing. In Arizona, the weather tends to cause many people to migrate to cooler areas. Summer temps bring people from hotter areas like Tucson and Phoenix. We also are seeing many people that are choosing not to use the shelter and all the good things it provides. Encouraging those that are homeless to utilize the shelter is one thing that can help. Until the state changes the statutes that protect Airbnb’s our affordable housing market will continue to be nonexistent.
Sowid: I don't have any updated numbers on the increasing numbers of homelessness, my personal thoughts are continuing to be the affordability and availability of housing not only in Bisbee, but the entire state and country. The solution has been discussed at the city council on several occasions and one of the solutions was the Hillcrest apartment building in the process of being sold to a qualified entity that will renovate and lease the apartments for an affordable price to qualified tenants.
H/R: An extension of the 1 cent sales tax originally intended for streets and infrastructure will be on the ballot in November and the revenue from the tax will be split between streets and infrastructure and a reserve emergency fund as required by the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System bond debt. What will you do to help your constituents understand the need? What will happen if the increase is not extended?
Budge: The extension of the 1 cent sales tax is asking the voters this November to approve the same sales tax we have currently, which will allow the city to continue to pave streets and complete other infrastructure projects, just as we have done for the last eight years. Also, part of this revenue can be used to pay down our PSPRS debt, which has now been stabilized by the bond we just completed. If the residents were not to pass the continued tax rate, then once again the city will not be able to keep our streets and other projects moving forward, but will again fall behind with infrastructure repairs and paying off our retirement debt in a timely fashion.
Johns: To help constituents understand the need, we will continue to hold ward meetings open to the public to outline plans and answer questions. If the new configuration of taxes is not passed, it could lead to bankruptcy for the city.
Giacomino: First off, extension of the tax will not increase taxes, it will just continue what we have. If passed 50% will continue to go towards streets and infrastructure and the other 50% will go to paying down the excess pension debt. Getting rid of this debt will bring down our future payments and will eventually help build up a reserve. If the tax is not extended the money currently being used to fix roads and failing retaining walls will continue to be used until it runs out. Then if any repairs need to be done that money will have to be found somewhere else most likely the general fund.
Sowid: This issue was debated and discussed at length on several occasions and the decision to extend the 1% sales, which half of will go towards funding the bond which was used to pay off the PSPRS funds at a lower interest rate from the previous loan will insure the stability of the fund for long term, it also helps the city budget in the near and future planning. If the sales tax proposal doesn't pass it will definitely hinder our budget and expenditures in the future.
H/R: There continues to be a problem finding people to serve on the city council from San Jose Ward 3? Why is that? What can be done to encourage people to step up?
Budge: I know it is not easy to sign up to run for office. Ward 3 has many good people living and working there.
Johns: I'm not sure why it's been such a struggle to find council members from San Jose. I know some people who would be good candidates who are apprehensive about running because they haven't lived in town very long.
Giacomino: I have tried to encourage people but many are not interested because of the hot seat you are in. Serving in any government you have to have thick skin because there are always unhappy people that can be quite severe.
Sowid: On the San Jose city council issue, finding a member to serve was difficult. I urge any and all members of the community if you have concerns and care and have some time to give back it will be worthwhile to help and serve your city and community. Major decisions are made at the city council that affects you and your family in the near and the future. Please don't take it for granted.
H/R: City hall bids are coming in higher than expected. What do you think can be done if a bidder is not found who will construct the new building for the amount you established? Where would the extra money come from?
Budge: The bids for city hall were disappointing, however I do see a path going forward. The architectural plans are complete and as supply chains ease and building demands lessen due to higher interest rates and because we have cash, it will be a much more conducive atmosphere to rebid the construction and finally put that awful fire behind us.
Johns: If we don't find a contractor who can work with what we've got, we're just going to have to raise more money for the project. Proceeds from sales of city property go directly into the capital improvements fund which we can use to build. I think we could sell off some surplus property to help raise money for city hall.
Giacomino: At this time we are searching for someone that can meet our needs at our price. Eventually costs will start to recede and hopefully we will secure a builder.
Sowid: The city rejected all the bids because they were above the budget figures and the funding we currently have. This was all due to higher prices and cost of materials and labor associated with construction. We are revisiting the plans where we can make adjustments and we believe cost will hopefully go down in the near future.
H/R: With all the talk of groundwater supplies diminishing, is there a willingness to actively promote water conservation and would you support a program to educate residents on water conservation techniques?
Budge: When I was a council member, I got the city ordinances changed that made us the first Water Wise City in Cochise County. Now as vice chair of the Upper San Pedro Partnership, I will always do what I can to protect the river, our watershed and promote water conservation.