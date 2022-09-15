BISBEE — Dress codes for the three schools in the Bisbee Unified School District will remain as is although Bisbee High School officials in particular would like to see some changes.
The main complaints of Superintendent Tom Woody, Principal Darin Gavin and Dean of Students Joni Giacomino were expressed during the meeting of the school board Tuesday night.
One is footwear. They would like to see students not wearing sandals without a back strap and appropriate shoes for athletes and those in shop class working with heavy materials and equipment, which is spelled out in the district policy.
Why? They discovered during evacuation drills that students with flip flops, sandals or mules with no back strap had difficulty keeping them on their feet. For students in shop classes, dropping something or banging a foot into a piece of machinery could cause harm. They see it as a safety hazard and would like to eliminate possible problems.
The others are concerns with tube tops, spaghetti straps, sleeveless shirts, crop tops that do not cover the torso and wearing hats and sunglasses in class.
The policy requires students to wear shirts that can be tucked in, but students are not following such instruction.
Students have different opinions and in surveys said they wanted changes to the regulations to allow sleeveless shirts, crop tops, tops that bare the midriff, crocs, hats and sunglasses inside and ripped jeans.
The teacher surveys say things “have been out of control.” They support teachers and students following the dress code and dressing appropriately as “everyone has to dress within the parameters” and called it a “life skill.”
They note, “students need to understand there are rules and expectations to be followed” and “students should be focused on academics, not belly buttons.”
BUSD’s policy prohibits student dress or grooming practices that “present a hazard to the health or safety of the student or to others in the school and materially interfere with schoolwork, create disorder, or disrupt the educational program.”
Clothing representing gang affiliation is banned as well as T-shirts with obscene language, symbols, and symbols of sex, drugs or alcohol. No pajamas and nightwear or slippers, clothing or accessories with spikes or chains, hats and sunglasses indoors are allowed.
The policy leaves the final decision on the appropriateness of clothing to rest with site administration — teachers and staff.
Giacomino said one female student wore a backless top and another wore jeans with holes that went up to the groin area, which are not addressed in the dress code. She keeps oversize T-shirts and sweatpants for students when there are problems with clothing. Students also bring more clothing with them if they think their fashion choice will get them in trouble.
“Every job has a dress code,” noted Giacomino. “I had to go buy new clothes for this job. We need a policy on the books and we need to make modifications.”
She said school officials did not “go hunt down” students who ignore the dress code. Teachers tend to report the infractions.
The school allows students to go home to change or they can ask a parent or a family member to bring them more appropriate clothing, said Woody.
Greenway Elementary School principal Lindsay Vertrees said students there were required to have shoes with back straps.
Board members Chris Vertrees and Brain Ott did not see such restrictions as their responsibility.
“That’s Darin’s job, not ours,” said Ott.
Board member Carol Loy agreed and said she did not want to “micromanage” the schools.
Board members Ann Littrell and Erin Rhodes agreed.
So, the existing policy governing dress code, which Loy said was “lenient compared to the other districts,” will continue as is.