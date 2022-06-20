BISBEE — One hundred years of mining has left its mark on Bisbee above and below the ground, and Freeport McMoRan Inc. Copper Queen Branch remains focused on voluntarily turning stockpiles and old tailings ponds into vegetated wild spaces and tracking the underground sulfate plume in the Bisbee Naco aquifer.
In an effort to keep residents informed of the ongoing work and future plans, Robert Quintanar, Freeport operations manager, and Fernando Alday, Freeport chief environmental engineer, provided an update on the progression of the sulphate plume in the aquifer in a discussion June 15 at the Bisbee Senior Center.
Sulfates were produced during the mining process and have seeped down to the aquifer creating a plume which is very, very slowly moving south toward the border, explained Quintanar.
During the underground mining days, water had to be pumped out of the tunnels in order for the men to work them as the mining efforts reached below the water table, said Alday. The water from the tunnels was pumped down to evaporation ponds between the San Jose community and the Bisbee airport, which have since been reclaimed. From there, water made its way down to the aquifer in the basin that runs from the Mule Mountains to the north to the San Jose Mountains in Naco, Sonora.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Act has not set a limit on sulphates and considers them nontoxic, though it can give rise to intestinal distress and may smell bad coming out of the tap if it registers over 500 parts per million. Freeport and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality prefer to keep the sulfate level to 250 ppm. A portion of the plume has a sulfate level of 2,000 ppm.
Quintanar said, “The current extent of the sulfate is similar to what it was in 2008 and sulfate concentrations at the leading edge are steady, which indicates it's moving slowly. This indicates the hydrological conditions determining the rate of movement are not changing over time.”
He pointed out there are no elevated metals in the groundwater as the sandstone of the mountains neutralizes the water.
“It could be 30 to 60 years before the plume affects the wells,” Alday said.
Though not required, Freeport tracks the progression and has plans in place to provide clean water to the Arizona Water Company, which provides service to Bisbee customers, and Naco Water Company, which provides water to Naco, Arizona, customers.
Should the plume reach the wells of the water companies, Freeport has already selected new well sites for other locations in the aquifer based on a study which showed the aquifer close to Naco would provide an alternative water supply. Land was purchased south of the Arizona Water Company well site as a precaution and a timeline set to accomplish such a project of 48 months to design, permit, construct and begin service, added Quintanar.
Freeport has been stabilizing the No. 7 stockpile on Arizona Street and U.S. Route 80 born from the surface mining in the area that is now the Lavender Pit. The sides of the stockpile were too steep for the crew to work on so they had to make adjustments, said Quintanar. It has been an ongoing project along Arizona Street.
Rainwater falling on the stockpile percolates down to capture ponds and is then pumped back up to the top of the pile in a relatively closed circulation system.
Eventually, the Lavender Pit will fill up from groundwater to become a lake said Quintanar.
Freeport has spent millions of dollars reclaiming the land, turning the hillsides into vegetated viewscapes with water features to enhance wildlife.
South Bisbee is still in the process of being reclaimed, said Quintanar in response to a question about it.
“All of our work is voluntary,” said Quintanar. “So we do it as we have the funds, the people and the equipment are available.”
He will be back next month for another workshop on the work plan.