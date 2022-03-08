BISBEE — The Subway Gallery will host the opening for its March exhibit at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, as part of Bisbee’s Art Walk. This special show features the work of four saucy gallery members who refuse to sit back and become irrelevant because they are older than 80. They are calling the exhibit The Octogenarian Show.
The opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. at 43 Brewery Ave. The four hosts are asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask. Beer and wine will be available.
Carole Beauchamp, Gene Elliston, Mary Ann Hanson-Germond and Margo Macartney have extended an invitation as a guest artist to Barbara Decker, 90, a jewelry maker. Beauchamp and Hanson-Germond are photographers; Elliston’s work will include paintings and drawings, while Macartney’s work is largely ceramic.
Beauchamp came to Bisbee in the late 1990s with her husband, Dan, after working in government most of her life. When she moved here, she became enchanted with the beauty of the high desert. She met Cathy Murphy, began taking photography classes at Cochise College and met world-class photographer Dick Hyman, who gave her some coaching. She reluctantly moved into digital photography after her husband gave her a camera. She became a member of the Subway Gallery seven or eight years ago, shortly after having been a guest artist for a show in 2014.
Elliston has been a member of the Subway Gallery since shortly after the gallery opened in 1986. After a career as a secretary and following her attorney husband around, they landed in Bisbee in 1974. She was impressed by the beauty of the surrounding landscapes and began taking art classes at Cochise College. She studied with Ray Levra, a guiding spirit of art at Cochise College, as well as Manny Martinez. They invited her to join the gallery where she has continued to show her work in oils, acrylics and mixed media. She currently works with India ink and colored pencil.
Hanson-Germond's interest in photography goes back 40 years in Wyoming where, like many artists, she became interested in the landscapes. She began to study Ansel Adams’ methods and continued to study photography, learning to develop and print her own work. She was part of a work-study program in Victor, Colorado, and was accepted into the Master of Arts program in photography at Utah State University. She continued her work in photography, using a darkroom, until finally she was lured into the ease of digital photography. She discovered Bisbee while visiting her aunt in Arizona and put down roots here. She was accepted as a member of the Subway Gallery in 1988, where she exhibited her work for several years, took some years off and returned to the gallery three years ago.
Macartney spent much of her adult life working in offices as a secretary, in drug rehabilitation and after returning to school for a law degree in the 1980s, she worked as a criminal defense attorney for Cochise County. Around 1998, she saw a Saturday ceramics class at Cochise College taught by Peter Chartrand. She had not touched clay since she was a child. She enrolled in the class and has studied with Peter Chartrand, Manny Martinez, Mike Garino, Tate Rich and continues her studies today with Tanya Bergeron. She has been part of the Subway Gallery for the last 10 years or so. Her work includes ordinary fare of utilitarian ceramics and also larger sculptural pieces designed for the garden. This exhibit will include a sculptural portrait of John Lewis she completed shortly after his death.
Guest artist Barbara Decker, also older than 80, will display her jewelry at the gallery. She has enjoyed three distinct careers. First came her family, followed by several years when she was a performer and singer and also taught children. Finally, she became involved in curriculum development for a small publishing company in New Mexico, where she began to learn jewelry 25 years ago. She has worked with beads and stones since that time.
Some of the women have decided to contribute any proceeds from the sale of work in this exhibit to relief efforts in Ukraine.