BISBEE — Monday morning passersby on Arizona Street saw a welcome sight as the burned out shell of Bisbee’s city hall was knocked down, leaving the west and south walls standing for the time being.
City Manager Steve Pauken said Tucson’s Action Demolition, a subcontractor for MDG Contractors of Chandler, was selected to demolish and haul off the debris for $70,000.
The south wall is close to a neighboring home and the company wanted to be sure the crew could bring it down without posing a threat to the home, Pauken said.
“He said he was wary of pulling it down,” Pauken said. “He wants to be able to rig it up to pull it into the center of the building.”
The west wall facing Arizona Street will be a tricky bit of work, as the demolition crew has to tear down all of it except the original front entry facade, Pauken said.
Many people told Pauken they would like to see at least a part of the old structure remain and be worked into a proposed two–story design.
The front entrance was not affected by the fire as it had a concrete enclosure that separated it from the main building.
A city crew cut through the concrete to separate it from the rest of the wall, but Pauken said there were no guarantees that portion could be saved.
This past week six architectural design firms came to Bisbee for a pre-proposal conference and site inspection. The request for proposals will close on Thursday, Dec. 2.
One of those was local Albert Hopper, who has tried to work with the city on a new building. His idea was to build a one-story building that would be cheaper to build than a two-story building.
However, Pauken told the mayor and city council members at a recent meeting the two-story was less expensive as money would be saved on roofing, running ductwork and other costly utility installations.
The city has $2 million plus a wee bit of interest from the insurance payout to build a new city hall on the footprint of the old.
“It’s only been around 2% for the last four years, so there’s not a lot of interest to be made,” Pauken said.
The demolition team stopped Wednesday and will return this week to start on the two remaining walls and begin hauling off the debris, which will be dumped on city property to save the cost of taking it to the landfill.
The council provided $100,000 to work with from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Anything more than that sum will have to be approved by city council.
The fire
City Hall went up in flames on Oct. 17, 2017, and destroyed nearly everything inside the two-story building and the basement.
The fire started in an unused office on the second floor in the wee hours of the morning. Firefighter crews from Bisbee, San Jose and Naco and other districts and departments worked for hours to put out the fire and lingering hot spots.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conducted the fire investigation and determined, "The building, built in 1909, had several alterations made to it over the last century and evidence of past electrical wiring was observed by investigators. These older wiring systems could not be ruled out as a cause for the fire due to the internal collapse of the structure."
Then-Mayor David Smith said fire crews used more than 1 million gallons of water to bring the fire under control.