BISBEE — Old Bisbee Firewise is moving forward on continuing efforts to reduce burnable fuel on the hills surrounding homes and the historic district.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the mayor and city council, residents Al Anderson and Ann Carl, founders of the non-profit OBF, talked with the Arizona Forestry Department and Old Bisbee residents about the need to take action and protect the century-old homes and businesses. The group was formed to cleanup backyards and clear brush in the back yards of many residents.
Anderson, president of OBF, gave Mayor David Smith and Council members Anna Kline, Joan Hansen, Leslie Johns, Bill Higgins, Joni Giacomino and Louis Pawlik an update on the progress made so far and what was to come.
“OBF now has 400 members who have pledged to work on their properties to reduce fire risk,” Anderson said.
Union Pacific awarded a $5,000 grant to OBF recently and other grants are being sought, like one from the state for $135,248, added Anderson. However, the state grants requires a 10 percent match, which the community would need raise. Rather than collecting to match from residents and business owners, OBF is looking elsewhere for the money, though donations are accepted.
The state grant will allow OBF to hire an experienced fire crew to come in and help with fuel reduction while making the area look more “park-like and pridefully-owned.”
OBF pointed out in information provided that the work would not include bulldozing or clear cutting or opening a fire break. The crew will cut limbs of trees and bushes to eliminate dead foliage to slow the spread of fires and make it easier for Bisbee and other firefighters to gain control.
The cleanup of 29 acres of Bisbee city property will be done at no charge and the extensive efforts may also result in savings on insurance costs, Anderson noted.
Smith spoke with an insurance representative who told him the company is not supposed to insure properties in Old Bisbee. The company will review the situation and see what can be done.
A town hall meeting on Oct. 30 will include talks from specialists in fire science and safety as well as let people know how to start a firewise organizations in their neighborhoods.
The council also discussed a dark skies initiative and the light pollution code changes needed to qualify for the designation.
Smith brought the matter forward in response to community requests recognizing the popularity of astronomy and how it could help tourism.
There was some confusion about the bright lights on the sports fields and city attorney Jim Ledbetter explained the restriction of lights applies only to an event with a starting time of 11 p.m. It would not apply to rain delays or overtime games.
The council members agreed to update the code and match it to the county’s light pollution regulations.
Revisions to city code on animal control were also discussed. The revisions include stipulations for keeping dogs on leashes in public when not fenced and exemptions for dogs at large at the fenced Bisbee dog park, and such events as field trials, dog shows, school trials, obedience training as long as the owner of the animal is under control of the dog and can immediately put a leash on if necessary.
Pawlik suggested changing the wording of the code when an animal control or police officer has to make a decision to put an animal down.
“I have a problem with the wording,” said Pawlik. The code has stated for some years now that, “The ACO or any police officer may at his discretion, for any humane reason, immediately kill any dog or animal at large within the city.”
Smith explained it was applicable in most situations involving wildlife, such as deer or javelina, and possibly dogs being mortally wounded in vehicular accidents.
Pawlik and Giacomino asked for more clarity and add a section banning the sale of animals to scientific laboratories.
Hansen said the animal control officer wanted to add her input to the ordinance.
City manager Theresa Coleman and Ledbetter were directed to make the ordinance easier to read and include changes as suggested.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at City Hall on Touvreville Road.