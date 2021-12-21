Old Bisbee High School officially up for sale

BISBEE — An appraisal on the former Bisbee high school built in 1914 and converted to a county office building in the 1950s has been completed, and Cochise County is now seeking proposals from investors and developers.
According to Southwest Appraisal Associates (SAA), the value of the 44,945-square foot historic building was set at $900,00 in “as is” condition, a reduction in value from a $1.25 million appraisal in 2017. They also advised no one investor will be able to provide the funding necessary to remodel the building to meet a variety of new needs.
SAA appraisers Steven R. Cole and Susanne Grace–Poole stated in the appraisal the most recent market data and anecdotal information analyzed “indicate that large historic buildings like the subject have not sold. This is due, in large part, to the cost of repurposing an existing single-use building to a mixed use.”
They noted in the appraisal , “A significant portion of any renovation cost would be plumbing and HVAC for multiple units. Such an endeavor would likely require significant financial resources. An affordable housing complex would have appeal as an alternative use for the subject property, but would need government funding to make it financially feasible. Lacking a definitive development plan for a specific alternative use, a credible estimate of the cost to repurpose the subject property was not possible.”
They estimate the building could be on the market for a year, possibly less, possibly longer. The old Tombstone School has been on the market for 15 years. Three other historic Bisbee properties on Brewery Avenue, Howell Avenue and Main Street have also been listed for over a year.
Cole and Grace–Poole conducted interviews with local city officials, real estate brokers, property owners and business managers about general market conditions and for their opinions about potential uses for the subject.
Rosalie Butler, owner and broker of Bisbee Realty, was interviewed as she owns the historic Lyric theater building where her real estate business is located. The Lyric has been on the market for the past three years. The initial asking price was $589,900 in November 2017, but the current list price dropped to $485,500 for the 10,268-square foot building.
Butler suggested the old high school be converted into apartments because “there’s not enough apartments available, especially in old town Bisbee.” She also thought that the building would be good for senior housing or a retirement home. However, she acknowledged that the conversion cost would be very expensive.
When asked if more artist studios would be a good use, they were referred to Laurie McKenna, director of the Central School Project (CSP), a nonprofit cooperative for artists started 30 years ago. McKenna pointed out the difficulty in keeping artists in the studios. A few studios have been vacant for months. Instead, she suggested a greater need — affordable housing. She also thought it could be offered to the University of Arizona or Arizona State University for student uses which “would be beneficial to the community.”
Cole and Grace–Poole talked with Melanie Greene, owner of Greene Planning and Resource Development, who once worked for the city and “has significant experience and insight about the needs of the community.” She told them she thought the building “would take a lot of money to repurpose.” With Bisbee’s low population base, there is little, if any, demand for a large single use. She asserted that no single use could absorb the entire building because it is too large.
While a need for elderly care has been a frequent discussion over the years, the population is not large enough to support that use, according to Greene.
“There is not enough population to even support a clothing store in Bisbee," she said. "Area residents need to drive to Douglas or Benson to shop for clothing and other household goods.”
Ultimately, Greene told them the best utilization would be a mix of uses, possibly integrating senior housing, childcare, low income housing, a commercial kitchen for community use and office use. She believed that without government funds or grants to assist in the repurposing costs, “it would not be feasible.” She pointed out no matter what a new use could be, the limited existing parking would also restrict potential uses.
Cole and Grace–Poole stated, “We agree with Greene’s assessment that the subject is too large for a single user or use given the low population base. Since the subject is large enough, it could accommodate multiple compatible uses. The biggest challenge remains the feasibility in repurposing the property for different uses. This would require an investor with the financial ability and expertise to coordinate a multi–use, public/private venture that would benefit the community.”
McLachlan said with the city’s recent rezoning of the parcel from Residential (R-1) to Commercial Mixed Use (CM-2) in November, a “desirable range of potential allowable uses for redevelopment include retail, professional office, assisted living and multifamily residential. The conveyance of the property to the successful proposer may be subject to a permanent Historic Preservation Easement to protect the historic exterior of the building. The county also expects to enter into a mutually-acceptable land development agreement with the successful proposer that will govern the subsequent rehabilitation of the building and the redevelopment of the property.”
The request for proposals (RFP) went out Dec. 16, McLachlan said. Questions must be submitted by March 1 and interested developers have until March 4 to respond.
For more information, visit: https://www.cochise.az.gov/822/Old-Bisbee-High-School-Redevelopment.
To submit an RFP, visit: https://cochise.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/57452.