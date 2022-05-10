BISBEE — With a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors agreed to accept a bid of $900,000 on the Old Bisbee High School on Clawson Avenue from Sunny Tempe Investments LLC during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were pleased to see the project as proposed by resident Joseph Lewis with Tempe Investments LLC to fill the need in Bisbee for a more diverse offering of housing.
According to Planner II Christine McLachlan, two bids were received and the Tempe company was selected.
Old Bisbee High School is a four–story, 45,000-square-foot building originally constructed in 1914, McLachlan said. The building functioned as a regional high school until 1959 when a new larger school opened. Since that time it was acquired by the county and has served as office space for county staff.
Once the county offices were out of the building, McLachlan and Community Development Director Dan Coxworth held a community meeting to get input from residents about the future use of the building. Two of the main suggestions included low income housing and long–term care, though artist studios and other uses were suggested.
With those thoughts in mind, the county developed the request for proposals with the stated objectives of beneficial redevelopment, timely completion, financial return and architectural preservation.
The RFP was geared toward knowledgeable developers with experience in property redevelopment, adaptive reuse of historic properties and historic preservation.
The RFPs were evaluated on completeness of the proposal, expected quality of the proposed work, the community value and the respondent’s experience, said McLachlan.
Sunny Tempe Investments LLC, doing business as Old Bisbee High School LLC, had the most responsive proposal and the highest bid. The price tag for the building renovations was estimated by Lewis to be $7.3 million. Construction is to be completed by 2023.
Though the county and community pressed for some low-income housing, OBHS will offer 32 one- and two-bedroom apartments at market price, McLachlan said. The parcel comes with 50 parking spaces, which should be adequate for the 32 apartments, even if a few spaces may be lost to landscaping.
Lewis has formed a team consisting of an architect, landscape architect, historic preservationist and a contractor.
McLachlan said the construction phase could create 35 full-time jobs. The city will gain property and other taxes, permit fees and rental tax.
The project will also assist the city with its housing crunch and lack of diversity in the market, she said.
Though the supervisors approved the sale, OBHS still has to present the plans to obtain permits for construction.
Naco resident Bruce Kuehnle, who owns the RV park across from the Turquoise Valley Golf Course, told the supervisors Lewis stole golf carts from the former Turquoise Valley Golf Course, which belonged to him. He alleged Lewis was “not to be trusted” and was a “bad man.”
The county is turning to Southwest Desert Images to keep up the grounds at the Melody Lane complex in Bisbee and the Colonia de Salud satellite office in Sierra Vista at a cost of $42,642 for the months of June through October. The supervisors approved the contract.
The contractor will supply all labor, materials, transportation and expertise for landscaping services for one year with the option to continue it for another four years, said Henry Meraz, county procurement director. The firm may also be called in for extreme situations on a case by case basis.
The contract requires SDI to control weeds either by hand or with herbicides, he said. SDI will haul off weeds killed in the maintenance process.
Included in the contract are tree and shrub pruning with special attention paid to any branches hanging over sidewalks that might put people at risk. The county requires cleanup of litter and plant debris scattered on sidewalks or in the landscape areas and the hauling off of vegetation from pruning and weeding, as well as leaf cleanup.
Meraz said the contract service would cost less than a landscape team and equipment for the rainy season.