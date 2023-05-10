BISBEE — It was good news Tuesday as the city announced the hours of the Old Bisbee Post Office on Main Street were extended from 4:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In a press release, the city noted the installation of a new time–operated lock on the main doors, which will now automatically lock at 7 p.m.
The new locking system will make residential mail pickup much more convenient with the extended hours. Many in Old Bisbee do not have their mail delivered to a home mailbox due to the terrain and address numbering system and have a post office box instead provided by the U.S. Postal Service.
The city and the USPS were finally able to sort out the problems created by vandals who broke into the post office and led to the early closure.
Negotiations for the longer hours began last year when the post office lease was up and the city requested the hours be lengthened to accommodate the patrons.
Bisbee Police will check the doors nightly to make sure everyone is out of the building after it is locked. Additional security measures will be implemented in the coming days.
“Thanks to the U.S. Postal Service for working with the city of Bisbee to make mail pickup easier for the residents,” stated the press release.
