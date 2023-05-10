BISBEE — It was good news Tuesday as the city announced the hours of the Old Bisbee Post Office on Main Street were extended from 4:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In a press release, the city noted the installation of a new time–operated lock on the main doors, which will now automatically lock at 7 p.m.

