BISBEE — For months the city negotiated the U.S. Postal Service lease agreement for the Old Bisbee post office, and finally the city’s request for extended hours to 7 p.m. was formally accepted by the federal government agency.
USPS agreed to pay the city $59,815 a year for the next five years for the 3,874-square-foot facility on Main Street. While the sum is slightly more than the last five years, the city was hit with a one-time payment of $3,380 for USPS attorney fees who worked on the lease agreement.
Previously, people could pick up their mail and packages during any time of the day as the post office was open 24 hours. That was before acts of vandalism led to the postmaster’s decision last year to close the office at 4:30 p.m. The early closure time made it difficult for residents to pick up their mail after work, so they complained to the city council.
To provide better security for the post office, the city is installing remote cameras inside and outside the post office doors to stay abreast of any shenanigans. Public works will install time locks on the door so they will automatically close, said City Manager Steve Pauken.
“We’ll have the police department monitor the area at closing time,” said Pauken. “But, somebody got wise and used a rock to keep the doors open.”
Mayor Ken Budge said new parking signs will be installed at the four parking spaces in front of the post office and police will pass by more frequently to prevent people from leaving their vehicles in the 15-minute parking spaces.
“We will enforce this,” said Budge.
Camp Naco project
Mike Norman, Camp Naco project manager, was granted approval to contract with Zacatecas Engineering of Bisbee to complete site survey work and a structural repair evaluation at Camp Naco for $6,890.
He explained a land survey is needed to establish baseline data for future site planning and design work as part of the grant-funded rehabilitation project.
Norman said, “This task is budgeted at $5,500. Adobe preservation work has begun on two structures that had partially collapsed. The two remaining chimneys are now at risk of collapsing and need to be structurally reinforced. Zacatecas Engineering will evaluate a repair solution proposed by the adobe restoration contractor and develop alternative solutions if needed.”
The council also approved the purchase of two 20-foot shipping containers from Conexwest for $8,325. Gurney said the containers will be used to provide weathertight storage for tools, gas powered equipment and building materials at the Camp Naco site. One will be used for city equipment and supplies. The other will be offered for use by contractors working on the restoration project.
Submersion pump fails
There are three pumps at the Mule Gulch lift station that carry sewage to the wastewater treatment plant, said Gurney. Two pumps run full time and one is a spare kept for emergencies in case a pump fails. Unfortunately, one pump went out and the backup needed repair work as well.
He is confident the one existing pump will able to handle the flow until the other pumps are repaired.
However, according to Gurney, there should be two submersible sewage pumps operating at the lift station, which has a third backup pump to be used in emergencies.
“Recently one of the running pumps went out of service,” said Gurney. “Public Works at this time removed it from the lift station and installed the standby pump in its place. The dead pump was sent up to Phoenix for an inspection to see if it could be repaired.
“In the meantime, while waiting for that pump inspection to come back, our backup pump that went into service a few weeks ago broke down as well, leaving the lift station with only one pump. This pump is keeping up with the demand of the sewer as of now. The pump in the lift station is doing good, but if that one goes down then we will have to start renting a pumping system.”
City, 911 personnel offered counseling
In certain situations, as police officers and emergency personnel respond to emergencies, they can experience post–traumatic stress disorder if the scene is particularly gruesome. Many agencies have counseling services available for those employees and their families, said Human Resources Manager Joelle Landers.
To help emergency personnel deal with any lingering images, Alliance Work Partners will provide counseling services at $4,800 a year. Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Juanetta Hill and Joni Giacomino joined Budge in approving the expense.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone