BISBEE — For months the city negotiated the U.S. Postal Service lease agreement for the Old Bisbee post office, and finally the city’s request for extended hours to 7 p.m. was formally accepted by the federal government agency.

USPS agreed to pay the city $59,815 a year for the next five years for the 3,874-square-foot facility on Main Street. While the sum is slightly more than the last five years, the city was hit with a one-time payment of $3,380 for USPS attorney fees who worked on the lease agreement.

