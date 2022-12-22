BISBEE — Rather than give in to a new, five-year lease agreement at the rate of $59,815 a year with the U.S. Postal Service, which has not affirmatively responded to the city’s request to extend the hours at the Old Bisbee office on Main Street, the city council agreed to a month-to-month lease.
City Attorney Joe Estes explained the situation Tuesday night to council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline and Juanetta Hill.
For months now, the staff and council members have requested the Old Bisbee post office extend the hours so people can have access to their mailboxes. People in Old Bisbee have to have a post office box as USPS does not deliver mail to the doors of those residents.
For years, the lobby where the mailboxes are accessed was open all hours, but then vandals broke through the wire gate closing off the business office. The damage resulted in a USPS decision to cut the hours, which requires people to get to their mailboxes by 4:15 p.m. every day.
Though the city told USPS it would mount video cameras in the lobby to make it more secure, USPS security said no.
Estes is working with Jones, Lang, LaSalle Americas Inc., the firm handling the lease agreement, and according to it, USPS will not budge. So, he recommended the month-to-month agreement until the matter can be negotiated.
City Manager Steve Pauken regards the first floor of the historic building as prime real estate, though it could take time to lease it to another business if the post office was to vacate the premises.
Sowid said, “They think they have us by the neck. I don’t know why they think they can get away with this.”
Pauken suggested the people with mailboxes at the Old Bisbee office give the postmaster letters of complaint to help the city’s effort.
The council also reviewed the application form presented by Estes for people who have or will have overnight guest lodging in bed and breakfasts. The forms are available online and provides the city with needed information on rental properties.
Property owners will be required to do background checks for sex offenders within 24 hours of every booking and before a guest's check-in. “The owner shall demonstrate compliance with this requirement by retaining a full copy of each background check for a minimum of 12 months after the booking date and providing the copy to the city upon a request by a police officer,” states the form.
Neighboring properties have to be notified about short term rentals.
City permits are required even if it is only one room of a home being rented for the night. It also requires property owners to provide local contact information and a transaction privilege tax number.
Lodging accommodations will need to be inspected by the fire department to be sure safety features are in place, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detection alarms.
The Bisbee Police Department received approval to move forward with the purchase of a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle to “enhance traffic enforcement capabilities” thanks to a $39,988 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The grant was approved by the council.
Bisbee Police Chief Timothy Cox said the motorcycle would be handy for the narrower streets of Old Bisbee and would help reduce speed-related accidents, traffic violations and criminal conduct.
Cox said the officers will have to go through a training course and have a motorcycle license. Currently, he and two other officers are licensed.
“This has been proven to be important for traffic control,” he said. “They are quicker and more maneuverable.”
