BISBEE — Rather than give in to a new, five-year lease agreement at the rate of $59,815 a year with the U.S. Postal Service, which has not affirmatively responded to the city’s request to extend the hours at the Old Bisbee office on Main Street, the city council agreed to a month-to-month lease.

City Attorney Joe Estes explained the situation Tuesday night to council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline and Juanetta Hill.

