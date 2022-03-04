SIERRA VISTA — A first-time event designed to bring social services under one roof for the homeless and others in need was launched successfully with strong attendance by providers and people who need their assistance, organizers said.
The event, aptly called Sierra Vista Community Connect, held March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center, drew dozens of individuals who needed assistance with everything from housing and employment to help paying rent or a mortgage, said Jay Matchett, one of the organizers.
"We were very grateful that people showed up," Matchett said.
At least 80 people attended the venue, and half of those made follow-up appointments for assistance for their specific situations, said Matchett, executive director of the newly established Cochise Housing Connection, a nonprofit aimed at helping people find safe and affordable housing.
There were 20 service providers offering help with everything from housing, domestic violence and family advocacy to food, employment, medical, veterans associations and mental health assistance. Matchett said all the service providers pledged to return next month for the second event.
"We had some other service providers visit and they said they want to be part of the next one," Matchett said Friday.
Scott Borgstadt, a corporal with Sierra Vista Police, an organizer along with the city of Sierra Vista, said he was surprised and pleased that so many people took advantage of the venue to get the help they need. Borgstadt also sits on the board of Better Bucks of Sierra Vista. Borgstadt said 69 Better Bucks booklets, which contain vouchers to purchase essential items, were handed out to participants.
The idea for the one-stop center germinated two years ago with a study commissioned by the city titled, “Voices of Sierra Vista and Cochise County: Defining the Gap in Homelessness Services." The study, in essence, concluded there is a lack of services in the area and those that do exist are not easily accessible for the homeless and others in need.
“The result was that services are difficult to navigate because they’re so spread out,” Sierra Vista Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said recently.
The report’s author, Alicia Fanning, echoed that in the study: “The number one change that needs to occur is to make your current resources more available. No one knows where they are, who they are, or how they can help. This affects how effectively the homeless population is reintegrated into society and how much funding agencies receive from the community.
“Streamline the system.”
Matchett, who was contacted by McLachlan for the one-stop services center endeavor, pulled off a similar project in Wisconsin where he said it had been well-received. Both men sit on a local committee focused on the homeless and how to help that population change their situation.
Everyone who attended the event, had a good reason to be there, Matchett indicated.
"About 50% of the people who attended are on some kind of public assistance," Matchett said. "About 15% were homeless. And about 44% are struggling with rent or mortgages."
A handful of attendees were not homeless per se, but said they were living with a friend or relative. Matchett said one individual said he was living in a shed and another mentioned that he was living in his car.
One homeless person showed up with two children, Matchett said, and 43% of the minorities represented at the event were homeless.
A survey was handed out to those who attended to determine if the first event was successful and helpful.
"All the clients who took the survey — except for one person — said they got what they needed," Matchett said. "We helped quite a few people. I think this is going to grow."
The city wants to hold five more events on the first Tuesday of every month until September as part of a pilot program, Matchett said. The venue and time will be the same: the Ethel Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The next event is scheduled for April 5.