SIERRA VISTA — The Upper San Pedro Partnership Nov. 18 launched the first of a series of meetings to be held over the next year to gain insight for the proposed web–based Hydrologic Information Portal for the Upper San Pedro Basin.
The USPP, established in 1998, is composed of municipal and county officials, state and federal agencies and nonprofits. It was charged by Congress in 2003 to produce an annual report of water-use management and conservation measures to restore and maintain a sustainable yield of the regional aquifer by and after Sept. 30, 2011, to meet long-term needs of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and area residents.
The partnership was to coordinate and collaborate in the identification, prioritization and implementation of comprehensive policies and projects that assist in meeting the water needs of the Sierra Vista sub-watershed.
Though the Congressional order has expired, in 2017 the focus of the USPP shifted to the work of a Technical Committee to coordinate and cooperate in the identification, development and utilization of science and technical information.
USPP has gathered troves of information over decades from scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, hydrologists, biologists, ecologists and geologists.
The data is spread out over many member agencies.
Now the USPP wants to put all that data into one site — WHIP — easily accessible for specialists and the public to find relevant content they want and to serve decision makers, project managers and scientists.
Brooke Bushman, Arizona Water Projects coordinator with The Nature Conservancy and Technical Committee member in charge of the WHIP project, said, “This is the most important step of WHIP, gathering the input from the users to build the WHIP framework.”
The data will include regional aquifer levels, stream alluvial groundwater levels, river baseflow and water quality monitoring information from the USGS, said Bruce Gungle, a USGS hydrologist. The site will include access to real-time data and annual analysis of Sierra Vista sub-watershed trends, a tool for tracking benefits of proposed projects and programs, and will provide support for adaptive management programs for land managers.
Groundwater use could be tracked, but it is not on the list of what USGS does. Gungle said municipalities and water companies would have to be contacted to provide the information.
Incidental recharge from septic systems, water system leaks and urban enhanced runoff could be tracked along with managed recharge resulting from treated effluent reuse and runoff collected.
Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek told the group, “We’re trying to make decisions implementing policies or projects to aid the river and watershed. We need that information in a format that’s understandable. We’ve moved away from a water budget and toward health of river and watershed. I’d like some sort of report to come out of this to share with the public and decision makers.
“You want technical people to use it, but for policy user, we need a way to understand it, digest it and use it to inform the public. Let them know why we’re doing the things the way we’re doing them.”
The city works with local, county, state, federal and military officials as well as the public, said Potucek. All those entities would benefit from a report.
“The general public want to know about the projects and why we do what we do,” Potucek added.
Bisbee mayor-elect Ken Budge, who represented the city in the USSP for a number of years, agreed and said, “We need the scientific data to disseminate it out to the public. There was a lot of misinformation on the Bisbee effluent recharge project. We can tamp down that rhetoric with public access to the information.
“We need to know the information that will affect our area and the watershed as a whole. Pumping, use of treated effluent, water levels in the aquifer and river.”
He suggested an overall view of the comparison of water going out of the aquifer and water going in would be useful. He suggested putting the wastewater treatment plants on a map to show their proximity to the river.
Jim Leenhouts, USGS Arizona Water Science Center director, said, “There is a hazard in making it everything for everyone. We need data to write reports. Right now, there is information on the San Pedro Basin, but it’s not easily available. The science community needs the data all in one place.”
Gungle and the USGS published sustainability reports, the most recent in 2019, to assess “progress toward achieving sustainable groundwater use in the Sierra Vista Subwatershed of the Upper San Pedro Basin through evaluation of 14 indicators of sustainable use. Sustainable use of groundwater in the Sierra Vista Subwatershed requires, at a minimum, a stable rate of groundwater discharge to, and thus base flow in, the San Pedro River.”
Potucek said, “We’re charged with maintain flows in the river and assist in that effort. Groundwater water levels, surface water runoff, base flows help us know where to put recharge projects.”
Potucek said most of the questions he gets have to do with growth in the city and at Fort Huachuca and agreed people need to know how their way of living plays into the connection of river and aquifer health. He was concerned about the impact pumping water for the border wall concrete would have on the basin.
Leenhouts was concerned about the impact of wall construction pumping on the aquifer.
“No study was ever done,” Leenhouts said. “The water levels could be dropping due to the construction or to other pumping and drought. If we did a study we would have those data.”
Budge said a lot of Bisbee people enjoy hiking the river and are concerned about its health enough to want to help protect the river and the wildlife.
“We need to show the progress on what’s been happening,” Budge added.
Budge suggested having two main areas on the portal — one for scientists and one for the public — with each aimed to fulfill the needs of the two groups.
The concerns and suggestions from the 34 people who attended the meeting will be reviewed by the Technical Committee. Next year, there will be a public meeting to take more input. The committee members hope to have WHIP up and running in 2022.