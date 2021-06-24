The triple-digit temperatures that cooked Cochise County last week did not deter undocumented migrants from attempting to cross over the U.S.-Mexican border near Naco, the chief patrol agent at the Brian A. Terry Station told the Herald/Review.
If anything, the crossings remain steady with 25 to 150 people being intercepted daily as they try to slip into Arizona, said Michael Hyatt, the agent in charge at Brian A. Terry.
"I could have a very busy day, or a very slow day," Hyatt said. "We still see people coming whether we have triple digit temperatures, whether we have a monsoon or whether it's cold."
He said his agents have been finding "a lot of people in distress" in the desert who were lost after failing to keep up with the group they tried to cross the border with.
Just like his colleagues at the Border Patrol station outside Douglas to the east, Hyatt said the majority of the migrants he and his agents stop are single males from Mexico. He said that demographic makes up more than 90% of their daily encounters.
"We hardly ever see unaccompanied children or families in this area," Hyatt said. "Presently, the Brian A. Terry Station has not released any undocumented migrants into the community (the Naco-Bisbee area)."
He said his facility is set to deal with that issue.
"We have talked and worked with local leaders so that we're ready in case that happens," Hyatt said.
So far, only one family — a mother, father and toddler from Peru — have been released in Cochise County after seeking asylum at the Border Patrol station in Douglas. The family was transported to Tucson by a church group.
Hyatt explained why the number of undocumented migrants trying to get into the U.S. via Naco is smaller than those trying to come into Douglas via Agua Prieta.
"The criminal organizations decide who crosses and when they cross," Hyatt said. "There is a larger infrastructure in Agua Prieta and Douglas."
A few weeks ago Dion Ethell, the patrol agent in charge of the Douglas Border Patrol station, said that on average his agents intercept 100 undocumented migrants a day.
According to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for May, the latest available, Border Patrol agents encountered 117,397 single adults attempting to cross into the U.S. along the Southwest border between Texas and California. That's up from the 108,479 single adult migrants intercepted in April.
At the U.S. ports of entry along the Southwest border, officers with the Office of Field Operations encountered 3,685 single adults in May, compared to 2,999 in April.
Along with the undocumented individuals comes people who are recruited by the cartel to transport the migrants from Cochise County. These are "load car" drivers and Hyatt said his agents are seeing more of them from other states.
"We're seeing a large number of U.S. citizens who are not from our area and out of state, picking up people (undocumented migrants)," Hyatt said. "This is daily.
"These people (the load car drivers) don't care about the migrants that they're transporting. They're recruited by a criminal organization to do that and they are just contributing to the modern-day slavery (of the migrants)."
Hyatt repeatedly has said that a large portion of the undocumented migrants who are transported by load car drivers usually fall into a life of "slavery" as they try to work off the debt owed to the criminal organizations that enable them to cross into the U.S.
"These folks (migrants) don't know what they're getting into when they get here," Hyatt said. "These smugglers have no regards for human life."
Like his counterpart in Douglas, Hyatt said load car drivers who are apprehended all tell the same story — they were recruited online via social media by the cartel and they're instructed to pick up a group of undocumented migrants at a certain location in exchange for cash.
"We arrest the load car driver, but the criminal organization that hired that person has no legal repercussions," Hyatt said.
Two weeks ago at the conclusion of a Sierra Vista City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Mueller asked the public to be aware of unfamiliar vehicles in their communities. The mayor mentioned load vehicles and the people who are recruited by the cartel, and asked the public to call authorities if there is a suspicion of such activity.
Hyatt agreed, reiterating what Mueller said: "If you see something, say something."
If you suspect there is a load car in your neighborhood or community or if you see undocumented migrants being piled into a vehicle anywhere in your vicinity call Border Patrol, 520-432-6314.