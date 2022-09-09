Purchase Access

BISBEE — Residents living in the Saginaw community of Bisbee who meet the qualifications will now be able to apply for financial help in fixing up their homes as it is now a colonia and approved for Community Development Block Grants.

The effort to establish the designation began a few years ago when Theresa Coleman was the Bisbee city manager. City Attorney Joe Estes, Coleman and staff followed the procedure to assess homes in the area and, finally, the colonia was approved.

