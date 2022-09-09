BISBEE — Residents living in the Saginaw community of Bisbee who meet the qualifications will now be able to apply for financial help in fixing up their homes as it is now a colonia and approved for Community Development Block Grants.
The effort to establish the designation began a few years ago when Theresa Coleman was the Bisbee city manager. City Attorney Joe Estes, Coleman and staff followed the procedure to assess homes in the area and, finally, the colonia was approved.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a colonia is a designated community located within 150 miles of the border between the U.S. and Mexico with a population of less than 1 million people. Criteria for establishing a colonia include the “lack of potable water supply, lack of adequate sewage systems and lack of decent, safe and sanitary housing.”
To apply for the designation, the city assessed the general conditions of each housing structure in Saginaw and rated the condition of roof and walls, structural integrity of building, condition of windows and doors and the exterior paint.
Each home was rated as excellent (no repairs needed), good, fair, poor or dilapidated.
In order to be considered an eligible colonia it is important to recognize and document evidence that water, sewer and housing issues were in existence in the community prior to November 1990 when the Cranston–Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act was passed, according to HUD.
The Arizona Department of Housing developed a process to certify Arizona colonias to ensure they comply with federal legislation. Arizona is required to set aside 10% of its CDBG funds for projects assisting colonias with high priority needs. The state is required to allocate funding based on the highest need.
CDBG funds are available through a competitive application process to help homeowners who apply make needed repairs and upgrades to homes for up to $15,000, the maximum amount that can be requested.
To qualify, a single person can have an annual income of $36,150. For two people, the sum is $41,300, three people, $46,450, four people $51,600, five people $55,750, six people $59,900, seven people $64,000 and eight people $68,150.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the city would seek more CBDG funding to provide Saginaw with sewer service as well as pavement and drainage improvements.
He said the city and the Southeastern Area Governments Organization partnered on the project.
“I expect we’ll have eight to 10 applications in by the deadline in two weeks,” he added. “I strongly encourage residents to apply by the deadline.”
There will be another opportunity to apply in the future when the next round opens, he said.