BISBEE — For lovers of grand festivals like the Mardis Gras, music and costumed performers, you don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans this month to take in Fat Tuesday.

Only in Old Bisbee can you put on your best party dress, favorite masks and strands of multi-colored beads and have the time of your life at the initial “A Taste of Mardi Gras” event at the Jonquil Motel in Tombstone Canyon from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

