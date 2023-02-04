BISBEE — For lovers of grand festivals like the Mardis Gras, music and costumed performers, you don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans this month to take in Fat Tuesday.
Only in Old Bisbee can you put on your best party dress, favorite masks and strands of multi-colored beads and have the time of your life at the initial “A Taste of Mardi Gras” event at the Jonquil Motel in Tombstone Canyon from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.
Hosted by Bisbee’s nonprofit radio station KBRP, “A Taste of Mardi Gras” should be one grand hoot of a festival, perfect for breaking up the winter blahs.
It features a host of local bands like The Steve Moramarco Conspiracy, the Palomas and the Twilight Boys with special guests Sonia Rita and Suzanne Walsh, along with master of ceremonies Tamela Turtle.
A festival in Old Bisbee, of course, is never without great food and booze. And for “A Taste of Mardis Gras,” there will be plenty of it, including authentic New Orleans gumbo, red beans and rice, margaritas and hurricane cocktails along with beer and wine.
A $5 to $10 donation at the door is suggested; all proceeds help benefit KBRP.
“It kind of became my brainchild in a way,” said KBRP board member Kirk Reynolds, who hosts two shows on the station, “Quantum Soup” and “Aluminus Chord.” “We were looking for something different and could also become an annual event as well as a nice way to raise some money as a non-profit for the station. Being from southwest Louisiana, a Mardi Gras-themed event sounded fun to put on.”
Reynolds said he’ll be cooking 10 gallons of New Orleans-style gumbo along with 10 gallons of rice and red beans for the event that will be held in the back yard area of the motel. There will be pastries that will resemble Mardi Gras-themed King Cake held at the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras festival every February.
“I’m the chef, and I have a nice staff of helpers and it should be a lot of fun,” he added.
There will be a Mexican food truck outside the motel as well.
“We’re trying to keep our investment small for the first year so we can’t bring in full-fledged New Orleans zydeco bands this time around,” said Reynolds. “So for that reason, we’re calling it ‘A Taste of Mardi Gras,’ which seems appropriate. We’d love to see at least 200 people come out for this. That would be absolutely great.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone