BISBEE — Bisbee's mayor and council appointed Steve Pauken as the new city manager by a 6-1 vote Wednesday in a special session, and already he is on the job.
Pauken is no stranger to the realities of Bisbee’s problems. He served as city manager from 2006 to 2014 and in 2019 served as interim city manager from March through July prior to the hiring of former City Manager Theresa Coleman.
The council met in executive session behind closed doors to discuss Pauken’s contract, which sets a starting salary of $88,000 plus benefits. If all goes well and he fulfills his duties, his salary can be raised to $100,000 after a council review.
When the council reopened the public session, Councilman Lou Pawlik said he had some “concerns about the process we’re going through right now, because we have not advertised or interviewed candidates. We’re pretty much opening it to you because of your past experience and contributions to the city, which I fully recognize and respect.”
Pawlik had a list of questions to explore Pauken’s opinions and attitudes “to satisfy my curiosity about your qualifications about being city manager” and asked if Pauken was seeing the position as interim or permanent.
Pauken said after he retired as city manager for Winslow, he could have moved anywhere, but he and his wife, Peggy, chose to move back to Bisbee in 2019.
“We live here because we chose to live in Bisbee,” he said. “That’s a commitment to a hometown. I’m going to make the commitment to you until I’m too feeble to deal with issues you have and do the projects that you’ve got coming forward."
Pawlik then asked what were the three top crises the city faces.
Pauken said the No. 1 problem in Bisbee is its aging infrastructure.
“We had many of the same issues we have today when I was here 15 years ago,” he responded. “It’s the nature of a city that while you’re fixing things, other things are wearing out. It’s a never-ending thing. The mountain moves. The rain comes. We’re going to have landslides and wall issues. Those are never going to go away.”
Second was the burned out city hall.
“I feel sick every time I drive by 118 Arizona Street,” he said. “The city’s had four years to do something about it. I know everybody has a different idea of what it should be when we replace it, but I think we ought to make an honest effort to do it realizing that nobody is going to get what they want. We only have $2 million set aside to work with. We need to get that done.”
Third was Main Street in Old Bisbee, which underwent an expensive repaving last year.
“There are some areas on Main Street where curb height is too low to keep water from running over the curb,” Pawken said. “Before it was paved there were places where people were putting up sandbags during the monsoon. It looks great, but I think, before monsoon hits, we need to re-evaluate and make some changes there that hopefully will not be overwhelming financially in order to protect property owners and business owners. We didn’t have a monsoon last year, so people didn’t know what damage could be done. We need to look at that now and move forward.”
Pauken added a fourth – the workforce-affordable housing initiative started by Coleman and city attorney Joe Estes.
“It was a problem long before any of us,” noted Pauken.
He went on to suggest the city add a community development position.
“Several years ago, the council stripped the budget of community development and we lost the director,” Pauken explained. “I think with what the city’s trying to do right now with Hillcrest, the city hall, the Old Bisbee fire suppression system, covering planning and zoning, the Design Review Board, the workforce-housing initiative, we really need somebody full time that will be in charge of making sure all that happens. Because there’s a whole lot of other stuff for a city manager to do. Having a person who has expertise in that area will make a huge difference.”
Pawlik brought up the 2021–22 budget and how Pauken would balance it.
Pauken said he planned on meeting with Finance Director Keri Bagley to see where the city stands.
“I can imagine what it looks like without even seeing it,” he said. “Like every year, some hard decisions will have to be made. What I’ve seen on the financial statements so far, it still isn’t as bad it was in 2009 and 2010. We had some real problems back in those days. And we survived that.”
Old Bisbee has a sewer line problem and Pawlik wanted to know how Pauken would deal with it.
Pauken replied, “The way we did it was, when I was here with residential outlets in particular, whenever two pipes come from a property and meet, at that point it’s public sewer. Whenever there was an issue with a line downstream of that point, that was taken care of by the city. I was a little surprised to hear that opinion had changed since my time. The peculiar nature of Old Bisbee is such that when you build a city on a mountain, you’re not going to have nice straight pipes with nice 90 degree connections. It’s going to be a hodgepodge of pipelines and we have to recognize that. We never had any political issues with maintaining the sewer system using that philosophy. I’m not saying it’s right, wrong or indifferent. But, it worked. If the terrain was flat the world would be different.”
Councilwoman Joan Hansen, who was the sole naysayer in hiring Pauken, asked him what his three top accomplishments were when he was city manager.
He noted keeping the city solvent during the 2008 recession, getting Arizona Street repaved and beautified through a transportation enhancement grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation (and made use of money from the sale of land to pay for the city’s match) and giving raises to employees during a financially difficult time to boost morale. During one his performance reviews, he opened it up to the public instead of having it behind closed doors and most of the seats in the council meeting were filled by city employees showing their support for him.
“They knew I cared about them and their families and their jobs,” he added.
Hansen asked, “When you did leave, is it fair to say you were ready to leave?”
He responded, “For a city manager it’s always a mixed emotion. I will be totally blunt. There were two people who got elected to city office who did so with the intention to remove the city manager. Here’s my philosophy. If I’m not welcome at your home, I put my coat on and I go home. The council was good enough to give me the time to shop around and see what was available. I think it ended up good for me and maybe good for you all, too. I went to work for the city of Winslow for five years. Hardest job I ever had. It was harder to work there than it is here. Way more complicated in a lot of ways. And, I was dealing with different types of constituency groups than down here. What you end up with is a firm appreciation of every place you’ve ever been and you learn new things.
“In Winslow it was urban renewal. The stories of the small towns along Route 66 falling to pieces after I–40 went in are real stories. Half the downtown was burned out when I got there. In the five years I was there we tore down 40 structures, we revitalized the core of the downtown. We brought in performing arts, music, galleries, restaurants. We were keeping people in town for full days and sometimes multiple days and it showed on the tax revenues. I still talk with people up there, with the city manager.”
Hansen then asked why he wanted to come back as city manager.
“I think you’re in the position right now where the budget is upon you. With all the other projects you have going, I think it would be a good idea to bring in somebody who has budget experience. The reality is that I felt it was something I should do for the purpose of making sure the city is well taken care of because I have a vested interest in this town just like you do.”
Hansen said she heard rumors Pauken was going to fire people and she thought if it was true it was not the right action to take.
She told him, “I’m not shy about asking questions other people won’t.”
He replied, “My blunt response is I have no idea where that came from. That could not be further from the truth. It runs counter to everything I just told you about my experience working here and my reputation. In eight years working for the city, we fired two people. But, what really happened was they fired themselves. I wouldn’t know who would be worried about getting fired. Every city employee listening right now, nobody should be worried about being fired.”
Councilwoman Leslie Johns said, “I just want to profusely thank you for being willing to do this for us. I like everything you said to us tonight. And, I’m excited to have you back.”
Councilman Frank Davis and Councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline all thanked Pauken for helping the city out and approved of Pauken’s hiring.
Mayor Ken Budge acknowledged the hiring of Pauken was not what has been done in the past and maybe upsetting to some. "I think, honestly, what we need is what we need and I did not want to see us out in the breeze looking for months on end. I appreciate Steve standing up and helping. I know that sometimes change is difficult. I just want you councilmembers and the public to know that as the elected mayor of Bisbee I’ll bend over backwards to include and encourage everyone to come together for the betterment of our town. This is your government. I want to reassure everyone that there’s a seat at the table for you in this decision making process.”
When it came time for the vote, Hansen said, “I can’t in good conscience vote yes on this because of everything that happened, the way this has come about. I don’t feel there’s been the transparency. I don’t feel the staff has had any input on this. And, the city hasn’t has any input on this. But, I will work with Steve and make sure we can get this done.”
Pawlik stated, “I came in here with the intention to vote no because of the process argument I’ve had from the beginning. However, Mr. Pauken appointed himself well in answering all of the questions tonight and I think it would be sour grapes on my part to vote no. I’m not ready to sing Kumbaya with you, but I am going to vote for you.”
Cline said, “I’m really glad you’re coming in at this time. I know you’re up to the challenge. You were just thrown some questions out of the blue and you answered them thoroughly. You gave examples. You even answered the hearsay. We know there’s a lot of that that floats around in Bisbee. I like that you tackled that head on. I know you and Peggy could have gone anywhere. Yet, you came home. And, this is home.”