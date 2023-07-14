“The purpose of what we do is not to do projects. The purpose of what we do is not to count money. The purpose of what we do is to help ordinary people do extraordinary things,” said Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken during his acceptance speech for the Gabe Zimmerman community builder award for small town or city Thursday at the Arizona City Managers Association meeting in Tucson.

Every year since 2011, the Center for the Future of Arizona has awarded three non-elected public servants in recognition of their efforts in advancing community pride and connectedness through job creation and training, healthy communities, environmental and historic preservation, volunteer and philanthropic efforts and educational advancement.

