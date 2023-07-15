“The purpose of what we do is not to do projects. The purpose of what we do is not to count money. The purpose of what we do is to help ordinary people do extraordinary things,” said Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken during his acceptance speech for the Gabe Zimmerman community builder award for small town or city Thursday at the Arizona City Managers Association meeting in Tucson.
Every year since 2011, the Center for the Future of Arizona has awarded three non-elected public servants in recognition of their efforts in advancing community pride and connectedness through job creation and training, healthy communities, environmental and historic preservation, volunteer and philanthropic efforts and educational advancement.
The awards honor the memory of Gabe Zimmerman, director of Community Outreach for Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who died in the mass shooting on Jan. 8, 2011. Giffords was severely injured in the shooting.
Pauken has served as the city manager for Bisbee three times. He first served from 2006-14 before moving on to become Winslow’s city manager. After retiring in 2019, the city of Bisbee asked him to return and serve as temporary city manager while the city worked to find a permanent candidate. In 2021, he returned from retirement to serve as Bisbee’s city manager.
While presenting to award to Pauken Thursday, Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, emphasized how he had embraced the city’s special history and balanced economic growth with the city’s connection to the past.
“As CEO of Bisbee, his efforts to keep the community looking forward instead of backward is a testament to his unique capability to connect with residents through his never condescending, always compassionate approach,” said Hollis. “Steve Pauken is not just a community builder, but a community member.”
Pauken thanked the committee and Zimmerman’s parents, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and his wife, Peggy, in his acceptance speech. He said his relationship with Zimmerman was brief, but he did as much as any congressional aid ever did to help Bisbee.
He thanked Budge for being one of the mayors “who gets it.”
“He understands his role as the mayor and the role of the city manager,” said Pauken. “He never interferes between the two, which has quite frankly made us a really good team.”
While thanking his wife of 50 years, Pauken began to tear up, saying that you don’t often get to have someone with you for 50 years of your life. He then joked that Peggy knew he couldn’t hold it together and said he had gotten more sentimental as he got older.
Pauken dedicated most of his speech to the ordinary people of Bisbee, who have done extraordinary things. He said his most important job as city manager was to help them do so.
He mentioned the Camp Naco project as one instance of the ordinary people in Bisbee doing extraordinary things. This year, the Naco Heritage Alliance received $8.1 million in grants from the governor’s office and the Mellon Foundation to restore the former military post.
They are moving forward with a plan to rehabilitate old buildings at Camp Naco and turn them into a museum, community center and library with the potential for future artist-in-residence and historical research programs.
“Without Steve’s support, we would not have been able to move forward in the way we have,” said Rebecca Orozco, co-founder of the Naco Heritage Alliance. “He was a key team member in our applications for recognition and funding. We could not have done it without him.”
