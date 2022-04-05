BISBEE — Amid the ongoing crises around the world, there is a vision of hope and positive light.
Bisbee residents recently established a peace pole in the community. Installed April 1, the peace pole was colorfully painted by local artist Gretchen Baer.
President of the Rotary Club International in Bisbee, Rebecca Orozco, said the Peace Pole Project originated in Japan in 1955 and was initiated by a man named Masahisa Goi following World War II. The project caught on nationally and around the world.
"Having the peace pole at this time seems like an appropriate extension of our goal of world understanding and peace," Orozco said.
The Rotary Club adopted the Peace Pole Project five years ago, and there are currently 200,000 peace poles around the globe. This is the first peace pole in Bisbee. Located at the Copper Queen Library San Jose Annex, the pole was donated by the local Ace Hardware.
On the Bisbee Rotary's web page, it says: “As rotarians, we refuse to accept conflict as a way of life. Through our service projects and community outreach, we are taking action to address the underlying causes of conflict."
Due to the pandemic, the project had been ongoing for three years, according to Orozco. Orozco said initially the organization wanted to have students from Studio Mariposa in Sonora, Mexico, paint the pole but border crossings were restricted at that time.
"Looking at the conflicts around the world today, children are the ones who probably suffer the most," Orozco said. "Half of the refugees in Ukraine are children. Children also are in danger of starvation in Afghanistan because of the ongoing conflict there."
Orozco said the Rotary International is in as many countries as there are in the United Nations. The Bisbee Rotary tries to keep up with issues internationally, but also work to help with issues locally. The club has donated three shelter boxes to the Ukrainian Rotary Club during the refugee crisis.
Artist Gretchen Baer said she was asked to paint the peace pole and was happy to complete the project. With many negative events going on in the world, Baer said it was a nice way of remembering and reflecting on peace and taking a moment to dedicate thoughts toward the concept.
"While I was painting it, I thought of it as almost an acupuncture needle for the Earth," Baer said.
Baer is a longtime painter in the community. Her work includes car art and some of her artwork is featured at Cafe Roka. She operates Studio Mariposa, an art studio located in Naco, Sonora, where her students are painting a section of the border wall.
Baer said simply being kind to others is a start toward peacekeeping efforts in the world, including shifting positive energy toward others.
"Recognizing each other as equals, as people," Baer said. "That we're all trying do our best and try to find the good in each other. Try to give each other love. Recognize that everybody's got their own perspective, and maybe try to understand it a little and hope that it comes from a good place."