COCHISE COUNTY — Former Vice President Mike Pence stood at the edge of a rocky precipice just east of Montezuma's Pass at the Coronado National Memorial Monday morning and declared that the southern border of the United States is in dire straits.
"We are standing at the site of an American crisis," Pence said, the unfinished steel border wall that separates Arizona and Mexico just behind him. "We have a crisis on our southern border that is unprecedented."
Pence, who moments before had met at Cochise College with several community leaders and elected officials who included Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and others, promised that "help is on the way."
Gov. Doug Ducey was supposed to have accompanied Pence, but Ducey tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said in Phoenix.
Pence said help would start with new leadership on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., who understand that "border security is national security."
Pence said he visited the Arizona border to witness firsthand what multi-generational ranchers like John Ladd — whose massive cattle ranch runs 10 miles along the border with Mexico — have been going though daily for years as undocumented migrants and Border Patrol agents race through his property, leaving behind open gates and stressed-out cows constantly running out of harm's way.
Over the years, Ladd also has discovered dead migrants on his ranch and violent undocumented persons and the people who get paid to ferry them across the border.
But the wiry Ladd told Pence, "We're not giving up yet."
Pence mentioned that in a closed door session at Cochise College with Dannels and others, the sheriff informed him that under the Trump-Pence administration, Cochise County saw only about 4,000 undocumented migrants escape from law enforcement annually. These are individuals who authorities say cross the border illegally and vanish. They are referred to as "got-aways" by the sheriff.
Under the Biden-Harris administration though, Dannels told Pence that number had skyrocketed.
"Cochise County is now leading the country in got-aways, literally in the thousands," Pence said. "Sheriff, you told me that under our administration there were 4,000 got-aways a year. Now there are 43,000 got-aways every month.
"We have a crisis that is deeply troubling to millions of Americans. I'm here because i wanted see firsthand what was happening on the ground. I wanted to hear from people who are trying to make a living to run multi-generation ranches, but most important to hear from law enforcement personnel."
A native of Indiana, Pence was briefed on the fentanyl invasion in Cochise County, as well as the load car driver situation involving motorists recruited via social media to transport migrants to Tucson or Phoenix at more than $2,000 per migrant.
Pence, who was driven to the mountainside in a caravan, said the rows of steel girders littering the desert landscape just feet from the border wall that were left behind when Biden took office and ordered construction halted are a "travesty."
He stopped short of saying that he would run for the presidency in 2024, telling one reporter that his main focus for the rest of this year was to make sure that like-minded individuals who care about border security and other issues such as inflation get into office.
Ladd, meanwhile, who stood on Pence's left on the mountain, said about 100 undocumented migrants are being caught on his ranch daily by Border Patrol.
Regardless, Ladd said he remains hopeful.
"His message was that the wake-up call is going back to Washington and the new leadership of the conservatives are going to solve the issue. I'm one of the few who has not given up," Ladd said.