BISBEE — A couple in Old Bisbee ran into trouble with the city as they repaired a collapsed retaining wall on their property at 118 Tombstone Canyon without a permit or a required structural engineering report.
Deborah Hall and Paul Till appealed the decision of the city’s building inspector, Joe Ward, who found the wall was more than 4 feet high, which means they need an engineering report. He placed a stop-work order on the project until an engineering report was completed.
During the city council meeting June 7, Mayor Ken Budge and council members Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill served as the Appeals Board for the Board of Adjustments to make a determination on the couple’s appeal.
Hall and Till said the collapse of the wall created an emergency situation and they wanted to fix the problem.
Ward said the wall constructed was 5 feet high as measured from the base of the footers. Walls 4 feet high or less do not require an engineer’s report as is stated in the city’s building code. The couple had measured the wall from the point the wall started above the footers.
Ward said, “An application for a retaining wall over 4 feet tall requires engineered plans and inspections, so that we can verify that the proposed construction will meet our minimum standards, including stamped plans from an engineer. This arrangement prevents amateur wall design and construction from being rebuilt to abate code violations.”
Without the engineering report, the city could be liable for any future damage if the couple sold the home and the wall collapsed, said Budge.
“The new owners could say it was the city’s fault, since they approved a non–engineered project,” he said. “We do not have the expertise to approve the wall as it is. We need proof the wall won’t collapse."
Ward stated in an April 18 letter to the couple the city would take action on or after May 10 “if you fail to respond” to this matter. Actions could include a court order stopping further work and even the demolition and removal of work already done without the proper permits and inspections.
Till and Hall were instructed to obtain the engineering report and the required construction permit within three weeks or they could face fines of $250 a day until proper documentation is provided to the city.
Taxation hearing
City Finance Director Keri Bagley recommended a change in the primary property tax rate from $3.0013 to $3.0613 per $100 of assessed value, which is the maximum tax rate allowed by the state this year.
It would mean a home valued at $100,000 would see a 6 cent increase in the tax bill.
“A truth in taxation hearing is required because the new tax rate will generate an additional $23,983 in property tax revenues,” she said. “Assessed value of property in the city has increased from $39,330,958 to $40,307,950. The purpose of the hearing is to give taxpayers an opportunity to be heard.”
No one spoke in favor of or against the increased tax levy or provided written comments on the proposed fiscal year $68.7 million 2022-23 budget which the council members unanimously approved.
BVI, Bisbee agreements
Bisbee Vogue Inc., the sponsor of the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb, has donated $6,000 to the city to increase activities at Higgins Park at the pickle ball and basketball courts and the outdoor exercise equipment the nonprofit donated to the city. Vogue will hire part-time employees to help with the activities.
Vogue also donated four high quality canopy tents, around $10,000 in value, to the city used in past Bisbee 1000 events, said Public Works Director Matt Gurney.
City Manager Steve Pauken noted they would come in handy for the Fourth of July activities at Vista Park and other city events as well as rentals to the public.
July 4 fireworks
If the weather accommodates the Independence Day celebration, Bisbee Fire Department will be shooting off $7,900 in fireworks from the No.7 stockpile above Cole Avenue. The city donated $2,900 and the Bisbee Firefighters Union 2146 donated $5,000.
Pauken cautioned residents who want to shoot off their own show due to the dryness in the city.
“It’s dangerous. We prefer you not to do that, use restraint,” he said. “The house you save may be your own.”
City Hall, Hillcrest Apartments
Pauken said the bids returned to build a new two-story City Hall came in a lot higher than expected. He decided to work with the lowest bidder and try to get the cost down.
The buyer for the Hillcrest Apartments was not able to acquire the tax credits for the low income housing project. It means the project will be postponed as the new owner can apply again this fall.