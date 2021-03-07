BISBEE —The Mayor and City Council directed staff to resolve the issue of a raw sewage leak in Old Bisbee in a line which has multiple users in regards to a petition signed by 102 residents submitted by Donna Burke.
The petition, which included residents of San Jose and Warren, requested the city recommit to the responsibility of the repair and maintenance of lateral sewage lines which serve more than a single residence or building. “The abdication of responsibility has sewn discord between neighbors and thrust financial hardship upon the citizens in the middle of a pandemic,” Burke stated.
She pointed out the General Plan and the Arizona Administrative Code regarding water pollution control will show, “Up until the current administration recategorized them as belonging to the citizens, the city recognized the lateral sewage lines in each ward as the city’s responsibility and that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in fact requires the city to take responsibility of these lateral lines under General Permits for Sewage Collection Systems.”
The petition includes a few questions: If two or more building connections feed into a single lateral which owner is responsible for repair or replacement and what happens if the last person on the line can’t afford to repair or replace it. The signatories want the city to take back ownership of multiple user sewage lines.
Burke the told the council raw sewage with toilet paper and human feces was running down the staircase from Roberts Rd. to Tombstone Canyon.
City Manager Theresa Coleman explained she spoke with City Attorney Joe Estes who said the city has no easements to work on the lateral lines a problem which exists throughout Old Bisbee. The affected residents have been notified of the problem.
Mayor Ken Budge told staff he does not want an ongoing sewage problem and asked for some sort of repair to alleviate the problem.
Estes suggested the city get written approval from all the property owners involved before beginning any work.
Councilman Louis Pawlik said, “This is an emergency situation. We need to address it and get it done.”
Councilman Frank Davis agreed and stated, “It’s the city’s responsibility at this point.”
Budge said, “Get the overflow stopped.”
Budge requested a work session to be held prior to the March 16 council meeting to discuss just what the city can do to alleviate the problems with sewer lines in Old Bisbee, many of which go under people’s homes and other structures, the staircases and drainage ways.
Library to boost Internet speedThe Copper Queen Library is applying for the federal E-rate Program for discounted Internet services. One covers Internet equipment, the other high speed connections. The program is based on student eligibility for free and reduced lunches. Schools and libraries can apply for the funds.
Library manager Jason Macoviak sought approval of an agreement with CamNet to provide high speed internet equipment and installation and Sparklight for the Internet connection, which will boost the speed from 150 megabytes to one gigabyte.
The Cam Net equipment includes WiFi access points which will be installed on each floor of the library as well as on the front and back of the building. The agreement includes cabling to the access points as well as equipment upgrades so the library’s 19 computers have faster Internet speeds, he explained.
Macoviak said it would reduce the library’s monthly bill from $613.93 to just $61.40 per month.
“These access points, combined with upgraded Internet service will provide high quality wireless services to people both inside and out of the library,” said Macoviak.
The federal E-rate for the discount could be as much as 90 percent of the annual fee of $12,684 leaving the library to owe just $1,908.
He added, “This pushes Internet access out to more members of the public. It will be free Internet open to everyone and can be used 24/7.”
Budge said, “I can see a lot of people using the Internet at the nearby coffee shop.”