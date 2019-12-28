BISBEE — Those colorful old cars that line Erie Street in the Lowell section of Old Bisbee can stay parked for now, as vehicle owners work on a solution that would placate both them and city officials who wanted many of the automobiles gone by Jan. 1.
But after City Manager Theresa Coleman recently met with a handful of Lowell residents and business people who have a vested interest in keeping the vibe of yesteryear alive along Erie, they agreed that the car owners would come up with a plan that would allow most of the antiques to remain parked on the street — while at the same time creating additional parking spaces for visitors, which was Coleman’s primary reason for wanting to pare down the number of vehicles parked along the narrow street.
The future of Erie Street’s old cars looked dismal two weeks ago when business owners and residents along the short but popular thoroughfare were told they could only display one antique vehicle per address. Coleman and Bisbee Mayor David Smith said the city was simply enforcing a municipal code that does not allow vehicles to remain parked on a public road for more than 48 hours.
Both said they had received complaints that the vintage cars took up room that could otherwise be used by visitors to Erie Street.
Additionally, Coleman told vehicle owners that each car that did remain parked on the street should be licensed and insured.
Those not complying would have been cited and their cars towed.
After an article about the issue was published in the Herald/Review, the outcry on social media against the move was emphatic, prompting a petition that was circulated in two businesses on Erie Street — the Bisbee Breakfast Club and Old Lady Pickers — as well as other locales in Old Bisbee.
The heading atop the petition read: “Should Vintage Cars Remain on Erie Street?” The resounding response was “yes.”
People lambasted the city, saying that the colorful old vehicles are the very attraction that draws visitors daily.
Longtime Erie Street resident Jay Allen, who has seven vintage cars parked along Erie, had publicly stated that he wanted Coleman to come to Lowell and experience the charm that is Erie Street.
Nell Kline, proprietor of Old Lady Pickers and the owner of a 1959 Chevy Bel Air parked on Erie, placed the petitions in her shop, as did Mitzi Satterfield, manager of the Bisbee Breakfast Club.
But a solution is on the way, said Allen, who would only have been able to display three of his seven cars under under the city’s previous directive.
“We’re going to park the cars only in front of themed buildings to leave as much parking as possible,” Allen said earlier this week. “I told the city manager that I think everyone’s on the same page (now).”
He said that since the meeting with Coleman, two vehicles that were not vintage have been removed from Erie and parked elsewhere.
Coleman said the Jan. 1 deadline is no longer in play and she’s just waiting for Erie Street residents and business owners to present their idea in writing.
“There is no deadline,” Coleman said when asked if the proposal had to be turned in by a certain date.
Allen said the meeting with Coleman and Bisbee city council members Leslie Johns and Bill Higgins was “very positive,” and he gave them “kudos” for coming to Erie Street to talk about the issue.
“This is only the second time that a city manager (has) come to Lowell,” Allen said. “We agreed not only to keep Lowell and Erie Street the way it is, but to improve it.”
Higgins, the city council’s liaison to the Bisbee Arts Commission, said he encouraged the Erie Street contingent to apply for grants that could pay for the improvements that Allen and others are envisioning for the street.
“The impression I got was that they think of themselves as an art installation,” Higgins said. “It’s very preliminary, but perhaps they could get a grant from the Bisbee Arts Commission.”
Allen said he is also excited about the possibility of getting mini grants to help improve the street and the cars. There are plans to possibly place benches along the roadway, so that visitors can sit down, and lighting, Allen said. Roofs on some of the buildings also need repair.
Dan Simonis, one of the founders of the Americana Music Fest that took place on Erie Street three years ago, said the thoroughfare is “truly a unique situation.”
He and other festival organizers — including photographer-artist Davis Rose, who also lives on Erie — built the event around Erie Street because “it celebrated our sense of American style,” Simonis said.
“(Erie Street) was built as a place to remind Americans of who they are and of their unique culture,” Simonis said. “I feel the meeting with the city went really well. We’re working together to make this whole thing work out.”