BISBEE — Does Bisbee have enough support to run two farmers markets on Saturdays?
The Bisbee Farmers Market was once a welcome Saturday morning event at Vista Park in Warren under the shade trees with tents and booths set up on the green grass. But, it celebrated its 20th anniversary by setting up at the La Ramada Steakhouse and Cantina gravel parking lot on Naco Highway when the city and BFM organizer Laura Smith could not reach a compromise on the amount to be paid for use of the park.
The Naco Highway location has proven to be successful, but a Douglas woman wants to bring back produce vendors and music to Vista Park and requested a park permit to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for every Saturday for the next year.
Resident Fred Miller’s letter was read for the record and was filled with questions about the plans, the organizers and the lack of clarity in the application submitted by Rona Lemons, Michael Story and Cazador Ranch.
Miller stated, “Since a market is a valuable resource for the City and residents, I hope there would be extra scrutiny of the operators and the operation for any proposed operational permit. To that end, I urge you to remove it from the consent agenda for more discussion. The permit application information is sketchy and unclear. Further, I ask you to either table this permit request and ask for more information from the applicant, or at the very least, give conditional approval for a three month trial period with a review at the end of that term.”
His concerns included the applicants were not residents of Bisbee, the permit would block Vista Park from any other Saturday daytime use, four different company names are used, the required insurance is not clear and there is no address listed on the permit application.
Mayor Ken Budge and the council members pulled it from the consent agenda to discuss it with Rona Maneri, not Lemons, who said she and her partner Michael Story wanted to sell their fresh produce at Vista Park and she wanted to bring in more produce vendors to the new market.
She said there are not that many produce vendors at the Naco Highway location and thought perhaps some were not happy with the gravel and dust in the parking lot. By bringing the market back to Vista Park, she believed those vendors would return, but she did not make it clear that she had spoken with them.
She did say she thought there was enough vendors to support both farmers markets.
As a musician, she said she wanted to be able to have jam sessions or concerts at Vista Park after the farmers market and that is why she wanted the park all day, even though extending the day might be too much for her to do.
Budge noted the permit she was requesting would not include musical entertainment and it would require another permit.
Councilman Frank Davis told her, “We’d all like to see something back at Vista Park. But, you need to flesh out this application more.”
He suggested tabling the matter until the June 1 meeting to give her time to get all the information required.
City Manager Steve Pauken agreed, “I think there are more questions than answers. Public Works Director Jesus Haro and I could meet with her to refine the application and get it ready.”
Budge said, “There is too much apprehension in our minds right now to move forward with this.”
Though she asked to be allowed a three-month trial, Councilmembers Joan Hansen, Lou Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Anna Cline and Leslie Johns voted to table the request.
City pool to openThe city pool will open on Friday, May 28, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and with all the personnel to make it a safe season, though the bare spots on the concrete may be covered by mats to protect tender feet.
The $31,710 project to repaint the deck to keep the concrete cool will have to wait until the pool season is over, the council unanimously decided.
Classic Pools, Inc., agreed to do the job, but told Haro the materials needed for the cooling paint could take four weeks to receive once ordered.
Rather than shut the pool down or get impacted by the monsoon, the council agreed it was better to just wait until the season was over to get the project done.
Runway paving
The runway at the Bisbee Airport may get new pavement and painting as it is scheduled to receive funding of $322,845 from the Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics Group in 2022 and the mayor and council unanimously agreed to accept the money and fund the $32,285 match required.
Pawlik, who acts as the liaison for the Airport Advisory Commission requested, again, that the city raise its fees for the various charges at the airport which are pennies on the dollar of other small airports.
“We should determine before we spend any more money on the airport if we are going to address these fees,” he added. “We suggested fee increases. But they died on the vine.”
Pauken said the fees need to be addressed, but it would be best to push ahead with the pavement preservation plan and get the runway repaired.
New fuel system
Concerned the city is losing money on gas cards, Haro received approval from the council to purchase and install new fuel pumps and a new fuel management system which Pauken expects to save the city around $48,000 a year.
Haro said the new pumps will run around $2,200 and the new FluidSecure hardware and software system $5,024 for the first year. It will cost $924 for each successive year.
Council meetingsThough Budge, Giacomino and Cline would prefer to have council meetings in person again, Johns suggested the meetings should continue on Zoom until they can be opened again to the public and noted complaints from her constituents that the members could not be heard when they met and were socially distanced and used microphones.
Harris said, “Do we wear masks? You can’t hear people talking through masks.”
Hansen and Pawlik agreed, so the council’s meetings will continue to be streamed on Zoom and the city’s Facebook page for the near future.