BISBEE — Moments before a man charged with killing a bicyclist on State Route 80 at the Lavender Pit was supposed to enter a plea in the matter on Monday — the case is more than a year old — the defendant told his court-appointed attorney that he wanted to hire someone else, a decision that frustrated the judge and prompted the prosecutor to take the offer off the table.

"This has gone on long enough," Cochise County Deputy Attorney Raymond Haight told Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal at a hearing Monday where 24-year-old Noe Smith was supposed to enter a change of plea in a case of reckless manslaughter and other offenses.

