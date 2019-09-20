UPDATE, 1:35 p.m.: Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie reports that power has been restored to all customers affected by Friday's outage, which lasted from shortly after noon until about 1:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Downed power lines caused widespread power outages affecting much of Old Bisbee and Warren Friday afternoon. The outage also left customers in Naco, San Jose and parts of Hereford without power, according to Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie, who also said power was briefly out in Douglas before being quickly restored.
According to the Arizona Public Service Electric Co. website, 3,070 power customers were left without power shortly after noon due to "a service interruption to a major power line."
The outages affected two primary areas in the Bisbee area. The first area, with 1,526 customers, is bounded by High Lonsome Road to Toveraville Road and State Highway 92 to Double Adobe Road. The other affected area, with 1,544 customers, has boundaries of State Highway 90 to Douglas Road and west of Mule Mountain to Denn Mine Road.
The outages were expected to last until about 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the APS website. Baillie, however, said that estimate was revised down to about an hour, as of 1:20 p.m. Baillie also said at 1:30 p.m. that power in Old Bisbee had just been restored, though she wasn't immediately certain about the other affected areas.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the service interruption to the power lines.
