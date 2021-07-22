BISBEE — Premier Alliances Inc. is proud to announce the recipients of the inaugural round of the Founders Scholarship.
Delila Sobarzo and Scott Thompson will both receive $2,000 in tuition support from the new scholarship program.
“Having this scholarship means I will be able to purchase the books, tuition and necessities needed to pursue a rewarding career. Thank you Premier Alliances for helping me in my academic journey to success,” Sobarzo said.
The Founders Scholarship is open to any resident of Cochise County who has a disability or is a caretaker of an individual with a disability, and is designed to help them achieve their educational goals. Applications were reviewed by a committee of Premier Alliances Board Members and community volunteers.
This was the first round of Founders Scholarship awards, following the development of the scholarship over several months by the Premier Alliances Board of Directors, with the support of the Arizona Community Foundation.
“I am thrilled we are able to have the opportunity to help these recipients continue their education and secure their future with our new Founders Scholarship," said Joel Evans, president of the Premier Alliances Board of Directors. "This is exactly what Premier Alliances was founded on. Congratulations to both recipients.”
Jennifer Graeme, board secretary of the Premier Alliances Board of Directors, said, “My heart is full as we open the door to educational opportunities for these scholarship recipients! I know my grandmother and fellow founding board members would be pleased to see Premier Alliances contribute to them achieving their educational goals!”
This scholarship was developed in the spirit of the founding board members of Premier Alliances, who believed that every individual, regardless of any additional needs, deserved the opportunity to pursue an education.
Premier Alliances Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in Bisbee nearly 60 years ago. Today it is one of the foremost employers of individuals with additional needs in Cochise County, providing stable jobs in an accommodating environment through our federal contracts for grounds keeping and custodial services.
For information, visit premieralliances.org.