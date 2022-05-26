BISBEE — New books on a delightful variety of topics for children and youth are hitting the shelves in Cochise County libraries and the Copper Queen Library thanks to the nonprofit agency Premier Alliances, Inc., now celebrating its 60th anniversary.
“It’s part of our community education process to inform the public in general about the issues people with additional needs face,” said John Charley, Premier’s CEO. “We thought working with children with additional needs would help them understand what’s out there in the world.”
A total of 300 books was donated. There are sensory related books in braille to help children who are blind understand the world around them and give them opportunities to experience “reading” like their peers.
The book, “I Am Not a Label” by Cerrie Burnell, gives children a look at 34 famous artists, thinkers, activists and athletes who had and have successful careers in spite of their disabilities, like Ludwig von Beethoven, Temple Grandin, Stevie Wonder and Stephen Hawking.
Copper Queen Library Manager Jason Macoviak, who selected this round of books, said it was the second time Premier has donated books to the city library.
“I put together the first collection,” he continued. “I did my research and found out where the gaps in our library were as far as representation. Books are coming out all the time, kids’ books especially. It’s nice to see books about kids with all types of disabilities on the covers of books. I think it’s a really great idea.
“The book ‘I Am Not a Label’ is empowering for a kid to be able to open a book and see all these wonderful things others have done. It’s really inspiring.”
He plans to use the books in the children’s story hour as well as promote them for families to take home.
“Our patrons can learn about themselves, but they can also learn about their friends with different abilities,” he added.
Amadee Ricketts, Cochise County Library Director, said, “They are tailored a little bit for each location. In Portal, there are more adults and teens, so those age groups were highlighted.
“They have books that were popular when I was little and some new ones I’m not familiar with. It’s a beautiful collection and thoughtfully selected. We were really pleased when they reached out to us. The books fit an area we were working on and they fit right in line with what we want to do.”
Celebrating 60 years of service
Help for people with disabilities began in 1962 with a parent initiated nonprofit The Little Red Schoolhouse to serve children and people with disabilities in 1962. Then in 1975, a new agency formed — Cochise County Association for the Handicapped followed by Premier Alliances, Inc. in 2015.
“It’s our 60th anniversary so we’re engaging in a lot of different activities to celebrate our legacy of improving the lives of people with disabilities,” said Derek Jordan, outreach and event coordinator.
The agency, which has 40 clients, has federal contracts for ground maintenance at Fort Huachuca Army Installation and the historic Old Post Cemetery in Sierra Vista and custodial work at the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Bisbee, he added.
“We decided to invigorate the campus when we bought the property,” said John Charley, Premier’s CEO.
Charley wants to reach out to other nonprofits who made need office space as there is one empty building. The complex also has conference capabilities for professional development, training, meetings, retreats and other professional functions. Available are high–speed, fiber optic Internet connections, large flat-screen television sets, a dozen dry-erase boards, video-conferencing equipment and more to meet the needs of professional space, rivaling similar locations in larger urban areas.
With a large classroom, two break-out rooms, a spacious and comfortable café area and large kitchen space, the ECC is perfect for extended seminars or retreats, said Charley.
Most striking is the new addition of a walled, 30,000 square foot, parklike garden with plantings of native flowers, shrubs and apple trees on a once useless part of the property. Two greenhouses lie empty, but that will change, said Charley. The entire landscaped garden is ADA accessible and plaques honor past and present board members. The very old, graceful Aleppo pine tree captures the attention immediately and then the eyes are attracted to a water feature under a ramada which looks inviting on a hot afternoon.
This fall, Charley said Premier will hold a grand opening for the community garden to welcome residents and let them know this is for them to enjoy.
“We don’t have a park in San Jose,” he stated. “This can be a place for people to come and walk around. We look at a diversity of opportunities as long as they meet our directive. We even have car charging ports for electric cars that are free to the public.”
Charley said donations to Step Up Bisbee/Naco, another Bisbee nonprofit which helps people with disabilities, provided ramps and ADA bathrooms. The local schools also receive assistance for teachers so they can buy supplies.
They also provided ADA accessible playground equipment in Sierra Vista and Bisbee, he continued.
“We’re always looking for things to do to contribute to the community as a whole,” said Charley.
Premier is a member of SourceAmerica, a nonprofit advocacy group, which supports smaller nonprofit agencies in their efforts to secure and maintain federal contracts. Through SourceAmerica, Premier employees have access to numerous training and professional development opportunities, including certifications to handle new equipment and tools, management skills, disability awareness and more. Administrative level training includes courses like contract negotiation. Premier also encourages the continuing education of its employees through tuition support.