BISBEE — Dozens of new children’s books at the Copper Queen Public Library will raise awareness and understanding of individuals with additional needs following a donation from Premier Alliances, Inc. to the Friends of the Copper Queen Library.
Part of the ongoing partnership between the three organizations, Premier Alliances, a Bisbee-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities, recently donated $500 to the Friends, which was then used to purchase more than 30 hardcover children’s books for the library.
The books cover a range of topics related to disability in entertaining, informative ways, said Library Manager Jason Macoviak.
“The books feature characters living with physical or mental disabilities and offer parents and curious kids an opportunity to learn about these challenges, while making it clear that folks with disabilities are just people like everybody else,” Macoviak said.
The new collection covers a wide range of additional needs, including physical and developmental disabilities, like being blind or deaf or being diagnosed with autism, while some use real-world examples with stories about people like Helen Keller, Stephen Hawking and Alan Rabinowitz, the renowned cat conservationist whose early struggles with a speech disorder led him to find his voice speaking on behalf of animals and their rights.
The books will be incorporated into the library’s Story Time programs both at the Main Library and at the San Jose Library Annex on Melody Lane.
“This donation not only fills a gap in the Library’s collection, but it also offers an opportunity for parents and children to learn about people who look and act different than them, all while teaching kindness and perseverance,” Macoviak said.
This is the second donation made to the library by Premier Alliances via the nonprofit Friends of the Copper Queen Library in recent months, following a donation of low vision assistance equipment in April.
“The Friends of the Copper Queen Library appreciate the donation of books about people with disabilities to be available for anyone. Titles of this nature are not always locally available and sometimes costly. So the funding for this collection is very helpful for our goal of providing information and resources for the community,” said Joan Reichel, president of the Friends.
Premier Alliances CEO John Charley said the donation was an investment in the community.
“Investment in early education is vital to building empathy and self-worth in understanding disabilities. Premier Alliances is pleased to partner with the Copper Queen Library in this effort,” Charley said.
Submitted by Premier Alliances spokesman Derek Jordan